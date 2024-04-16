Queen calls for ‘pop-up shops’ in schools to help with domestic abuse issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen calls for ‘pop-up shops’ in schools to help with domestic abuse issues

By Press Association
Queen Camilla meets young Changemakers (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen has suggested young advocates from a domestic abuse charity should host “pop-up shops” in schools to help their peers with important life issues.

Camilla’s comments came when she met Changemakers from the charity SafeLives to hear about their work providing the perspective of the next generation in the organisation’s work.

SafeLives campaigns to end domestic abuse and in 2020 Camilla became the patron of the organisation which recognises children and young people as victims in their own right.

Queen Camilla (centre) with Changemakers Imi, Maya, Almas and Lybah (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen hosted the four girls and young women, aged from 15 to 20, in Buckingham Palace’s music room and was told about their meeting with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan to encourage the Government to implement changes to the national curriculum.

“You’re virtually the same age as my granddaughters and I was talking to one the other day and I was suggesting to take sort of pop-up shops into these schools,” the Queen told the Changemakers.

“You know, say two or three Changemakers, it would be such a good idea because then they could all come and ask questions. To get around (all these) schools would be a brilliant idea.”

One Changemaker, Maya, told Camilla, 76, that they had recently taken the campaign to Parliament and met the Education Secretary to lobby for changes to national academic guidance.

The 20-year-old said: “Children need to feel less alone and feel stronger. Part of our work is about reach and that’s why we took our campaign to Parliament.

Queen Camilla with SafeLives chief executive Ellen Miller and chair of trustees Isabel Boyer (Yui Mok/PA)

“We met Gillian Keegan and discussed ways they are trying to change the curriculum, it’s absolutely vital we can make changes.”

The young advocates want to see children taught about healthy relationships and the issue of coercive control, and want relationships and sex education taught at a younger age.

Ellen Miller, the SafeLives chief executive who joined the meeting, said: “Our research shows that children and young people are too often being let down.

“They want more from their relationships and sex education classes, and they are being continually missed by professionals and misunderstood by the adults around them. They rarely see themselves reflected in the domestic abuse services that exist.

“I know after meeting the Changemakers, Her Majesty felt energised and renewed in her commitment to stopping abuse before it starts, before it ruins lives.”