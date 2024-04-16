Timeline of events in how school prayer rituals ban led to High Court challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Timeline of events in how school prayer rituals ban led to High Court challenge

By Press Association
A student took legal action against Michaela Community School in Brent (Amanda Rose/Alamy/PA)
A Muslim student at a London school has lost a High Court challenge against its ban on prayer rituals.

The student, who cannot be named, took legal action against Michaela Community School in Brent, believing the policy was discriminatory.

But how did events unfold?

– Autumn term 2022 and start of term 2023

Pupils began talking about the possibility of praying at the school, the student said.

Headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh
Headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh was targeted with death threats, abuse and allegations of Islamophobia (PA)

– March 17 2023

One of the teachers saw a Year 9 pupil praying in the yard during the lunch break, using their blazer as a prayer mat.

Headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh was informed but she did not intervene because this was within the school rules at the time.

– March 22 2023

Around 20 Year 9 children prayed in the yard using prayer mats.

Ms Birbalsingh said there was a “high degree of concern and unease” among teachers and pupils as prayer rituals had not been conducted at the school before.

A large number of Year 9 girls had co-ordinated with each other to bring in prayer mats without permission, despite this being against the rules.

– March 23 2023

A senior teacher told children to put the prayer mats away as they were against school policy, but two students answered back to her.

Royal Courts of Justice in London
The case was heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Nick Ansell/PA)

– March 24 2023

There were around 30 pupils praying in the yard, including from years 7 and 11.

On the same day, an online petition started, accusing the senior teacher of “disgusting, Islamophobic behaviour” the previous day, and was signed by at least 4,000 people.

Ms Birbalsingh and the teacher were targeted with death threats, abuse and allegations of Islamophobia.

– March 25 and 26 2023

An email was sent to the school saying several bombs had been planted in the building.

Ms Birbalsingh spoke with the school’s senior leadership team, and they agreed to ban prayer rituals.

– March 27 2023

Police searched the school for explosives, nothing was found.

The ban on prayer rituals was enforced by teachers and two security guards were hired amid threats.

– May 23 2023

The school’s governing body voted to introduce the ritual prayer policy.

– January 16 2024

The student brought a High Court challenge against the school, alleging that the policy was discriminatory and had “fundamentally changed” how she felt “about being a Muslim in this country”.

– April 16 2024

Mr Justice Linden dismissed the pupil’s arguments, saying there was “a rational connection between the aim of promoting the team ethos of the school, inclusivity, social cohesion etc and the prayer ritual policy”.

He said: “The disadvantage to Muslim pupils at the school caused by the prayer ritual policy is in my view outweighed by the aims which it seeks to promote in the interests of the school community as a whole, including Muslim pupils.”