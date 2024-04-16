Inflation expected to cool to two-and-a-half-year low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inflation expected to cool to two-and-a-half-year low

By Press Association
Inflation is expected to slow to 3.1% for March (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK inflation has been predicted to fall to its lowest level since September 2021 when fresh economic data is released.

The Office for National Statistics is expected to reveal on Wednesday that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was around 3.1% in March, according to a consensus of economists.

It comes after a reading of 3.4% in February and will mark the lowest for two and a half years, when it was also 3.1%.

Economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics predicted the reading could fall even further, with an estimate of 3%.

However, they stressed that services inflation – which has been a focus for Bank of England policymakers considering potential interest rate cuts – is likely to remain at elevated levels.

Pantheon says it expects services inflation of 5.9% for the month, nudging down slightly from 6.1% a month earlier.

Robert Wood, chief UK economist at the research company, said food and goods prices are expected to drop over the month, contributing to the slower rate of inflation.

He said he expects slower services inflation to “shave another 0.1 percentage points off the headline inflation rate, despite a boost from the early Easter, as last year’s huge price rises continue to drop out of the annual comparison”.

Mr Wood and Oxford Economics’ Edward Allenby both said the cool-down in inflation means the Bank of England is likely to start cutting interest rates from 5.25% in June.

Mr Allenby said inflation is expected to hit the Bank’s target rate of 2% later this year, although the benefit of falling energy prices could prove temporary and cause inflation to tip higher again.

“Further declines in wholesale gas prices mean the energy component should continue to drag heavily on headline inflation throughout 2024,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the food and core categories will benefit from strong base effects and the indirect effects of lower energy costs.

“Therefore, our latest forecast shows inflation dropping well below 2% in the second half of 2024.”