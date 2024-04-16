Lady Chakrabarti apologises for ‘becoming intemperate’ after shouting in chamber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lady Chakrabarti apologises for ‘becoming intemperate’ after shouting in chamber

By Press Association
Baroness Chakrabarti (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA credit)
Baroness Chakrabarti has apologised for “becoming impatient and intemperate” in the House of Lords on Monday, when she shouted across the chamber at health minister Lord Markham.

The former Labour shadow attorney general issued her apology before asking a question of the Foreign Secretary on Tuesday.

She said: “My lords, apologies, and to the noble lord Lord Markham in particular, not currently in his place, for becoming inpatient and intemperate during yesterday’s questions.”

Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton said: “I’m worried already.”

Lady Chakrabarti lost her temper after Lord Markham said he was proud of the UK’s record on distributing the Covid vaccine around the world, including in less well-off countries.

She shouted: “Why did we block the Trips waiver? Why did we block the Trips waiver?”

Lords leader Lord True stood up to reprimand the former Liberty director, and said: “The noble lady knows better than to shout at another member, when other members before her are also trying to get in to ask a question.”

The Trips waiver refers to the waiving of intellectual property for coronavirus vaccines and treatments, first proposed by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in October 2020.

The waiver would allow global south countries to produce Covid-19 vaccines patent-free.

Lord Browne of Ladyton said: “An international pandemic treaty, Government policy since 2021, and currently being negotiated by the World Health Assembly, aims to prepare for the next global health emergency and prevent a repeat of what South Africa called ‘vaccine apartheid’, where countries have vastly unequal access to Covid vaccines and drugs.

“Next month, the World Health Organisation member states are expected to vote on the final text. Where do we stand on the key issue of pathogen access and benefit sharing?

“On the side of the group for equity, or with those rich countries who have suggested that such an approach would undermine their sovereignty?”

Lord Markham responded: “I think our record on this speaks for itself, and I’m very proud of the action that we took as a Government to make sure that the AstraZeneca vaccine was prepared quickly, put in arms quickly, and offered all round the world on a not-for-profit basis very, very quickly.

Lord True
Leader of the House of Lords Lord True (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Actions speak louder than words and that’s something that we prepared very, very well on.

“I have been involved in some of these conversations about the world pandemic preparedness; there is action that we think we can take collectively as a world, but what we are not prepared to see happen is our sovereignty, in terms of the management of our health services, ceded to other countries.”

Former top diplomat Lord Hannay of Chiswick said: “Does the minister not accept that throwing in reference to the word ‘sovereignty’ is simply a kind of ‘get out of jail’ card to ensure that next time around, again, equitable distribution across the world will not be achieved?”

Lord Markham hit back: “Excuse me, I think we’ll find that Britain was a leader in the world in terms of developing a vaccine and making it available all round the world on a not-for-profit basis.

“If anyone can come up with examples where countries have done more than we have in this space, I’d be delighted to hear. I for one am proud of what we did in this space.”

His comments triggered Lady Chakrabarti’s angry response, as she stood up to shout at the minister, but she was cautioned by the House leader, and sat down to allow other questions.