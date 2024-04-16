Hunt says economic ‘feelgood factor’ will be stronger in autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt says economic ‘feelgood factor’ will be stronger in autumn

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Jeremy Hunt said the “feelgood factor” of interest rate cuts would be stronger in the autumn, in an apparent hint at the timing of the general election.

The Chancellor insisted that “there’s all to play for” in the upcoming national vote, despite the Tories’ dire poll ratings, as it was “a choice about the future” and not “a referendum on how you feel right now”.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV during a trip to New York on Tuesday, he said: “The feelgood factor as interest rates start to come down, as people start to feel higher real disposable incomes, will be stronger in people’s minds come the early autumn than it is now.

“People have been through a very bruising period.

“Obviously decisions about election timing are for the Prime Minister.

“And were we to have an October election, as I’ve said before, it would be possible to have a fiscal event in September, but we would decide much nearer the time whether that was the right thing to do.”

Rishi Sunak has said he intends to call an election in the second half of the year, with October or November seen by many as the favoured period.

The latest possible date he could delay the poll until is January 28 2025.

But a disastrous set of local elections in May could force his hand, either by leading to a challenge to his leadership or by persuading him that an earlier polling day could be a better solution than limping on with a divided party.

The latest poll from Savanta for The Telegraph, based on interviews with 2,221 people, put Labour on 43% of the vote with an 18-point lead over the Conservatives on 25%.

Asked about the Tories’ poll deficit, Mr Hunt said: “I’d be very cautious about looking at those polls, because, first of all, as we can see from the challenges facing incumbent governments, not just in the UK, but in the US, Germany, France, the electorate have been through a really difficult period with an energy shock, with high inflation, with a pandemic.

“But when it comes to a general election, it’s a choice about the future.

“It’s not a referendum on how you feel right now.

“And that becomes a very different decision in people’s minds.

“And we know in the UK that around a fifth of voters have not yet made up their mind who they’re going to vote for.

“So we think there’s all to play for.

“And what we’re seeing now is much more positive data beginning to come through, very good prospects for the UK going forward, as confirmed by the IMF today.”

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday predicted the UK will eke out slower growth this year than previously thought and remain the second-worst performer in the G7 group of advanced economies.

It expects UK gross domestic product (GDP) to hit 0.5% this year, a slight downgrade from the 0.6% growth it had forecast in January.