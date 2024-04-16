Calls for radiographers to refuse to conduct age tests on migrants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Calls for radiographers to refuse to conduct age tests on migrants

By Press Association
Radiographers could refuse to conduct X-rays and MRI scans of migrants’ teeth and bones to verify their age if calls to oppose the laws succeed (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Radiographers could refuse to conduct X-rays and MRI scans of migrants’ teeth and bones to verify their age if calls to oppose the laws succeed (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Radiographers could refuse to conduct X-rays and MRI scans of migrants’ teeth and bones to verify their age if calls to oppose the laws succeed.

Delegates at the Society of Radiographers’ conference will be urged to reject requests to carry out the tests amid warnings the measures are a waste of NHS resources and could push up waiting times for patients.

If health professionals back the proposal, the move could thwart Home Office efforts to use the procedures to root out migrants suspected of lying about their age after crossing the Channel to the UK in the wake of former home secretary Dame Priti Patel declaring the tests would stop grown men “masquerading as children” on their asylum applications.

The union is set to call on radiographers attending its annual summit – taking place this week in Leeds – to oppose the laws which came into force earlier this year, arguing staff are not contractually obliged to operate the machines for such checks which they branded unreliable and unethical.

Richard Evans, the society’s chief executive, said: “When hundreds of thousands of people are waiting unacceptably long times for MRI scans, it’s completely unjustifiable to take up machine time to work out the age of migrants.

“Conducting these scans falls outside the terms of the contract of a clinical radiographer. This means that any radiographer conducting the scans would have to agree to it voluntarily and be paid separately.

“No radiographer should feel coerced to conduct these scans during clinical time.”

Branding the law “nothing but a headline-grabbing measure” and arguing there was “every moral reason to object – and serious legal, ethical and health reasons to object, too”, Mr Evans said the changes risk compromising the “care being given to other NHS patients” as well as the safety of migrants being scanned.

It comes after scientific advisers previously warned the Government that X-rays could put child asylum seekers at risk of harm from radiation.

The society – which represents more than 33,000 staff working in medical imaging and radiotherapy mostly for the NHS – will argue the risk of carrying out the scans is far greater than the risk of an adult migrant being wrongly treated as a child.

An X-ray of a child’s wrist is “unlikely to be accurate” after they have reached puberty, while dental checks to determine whether a migrants wisdom teeth have emerged yet are not a failsafe measure, Mr Evans said.

Although wisdom teeth usually appear between the ages of 17 and 25, “some people get their wisdom teeth much later than others. But some people’s wisdom teeth never emerge at all”, he added.

It is “vital” any X-rays are “fully justified” and agreed to, as patients must give consent to such tests under UK law, the society said.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are strengthening the age assessment process through the National Age Assessment Board and introducing scientific assessments such as X-rays and MRIs.

“Our methods are supported by scientific evidence provided by the Age Estimation Science Advisory Committee and scientific age assessments are already widely across most of Europe.”