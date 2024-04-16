Humza Yousaf to launch new marine ‘wingsail’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Humza Yousaf to launch new marine ‘wingsail’

By Press Association
The First Minister will visit Hunterston Parc (PA)
The First Minister will visit Hunterston Parc (PA)

Humza Yousaf will take part in the land-based launch of a retractable wingsail designed to save fuel consumption on commercial ships.

The First Minister will see the 20-metre rigid sail raised at a test site in Hunterston Parc near West Kilbride on Wednesday.

Created by Smart Green Shipping, the Fastrig wingsail is intended to be retrofitted on the decks of tankers and bulk carriers and can be raised or lowered as needed.

The company says the Fastrigs can save up to 30% of a ship’s fuel and emissions each year as they generate extra thrust.

It is expected to undergo testing on a ship later this year.

Unlike traditional sails, wingsails are rigid and resemble an aircraft’s wing, using the flow of air over its surfaces to provide propulsion.

The First Minister said: “Smart Green Shipping’s work on their impressive Fastrig technology is typical of the type of economic opportunity the just transition to net zero affords Scotland – as the ideal test bed for new, green technology.

“Investment and new technology like this will enable companies based here to seize those opportunities, and help innovative businesses like Smart Green Shipping grow and thrive, both at home and across the world.

“By helping companies like Smart Green Shipping invest in innovation, we can drive growth, create jobs and increase productivity while driving the transition to net zero in the shipping sector.”

Diane Gilpin, founder of Smart Green Shipping, said: “There are no other countries that support innovative climate technology companies at an early stage like Scotland.

“As a female-founded business building climate infrastructure it is notoriously hard to secure funding.

“The collaborative grant process with Scottish Enterprise not only unlocked investment but also opened up introductions to fantastic partners.

“Scotland saw the potential for wind-assist to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions for shipping and I look forward to repaying that belief in us by taking our technology to the world and making a real difference.”