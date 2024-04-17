Up to parents to discipline children, says minister on smacking ban call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Up to parents to discipline children, says minister on smacking ban call

By Press Association
Minister Laura Trott said the law is clear and that it is up to parents to discipline their children (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A minister has insisted it is for parents to discipline their children after paediatricians called for a UK-wide ban on smacking.

The current law in England and Northern Ireland has created “grey areas” which mean there is sometimes a defence to physical punishment, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) said.

Wales made any type of corporal punishment, including smacking, hitting, slapping and shaking, illegal in March 2022, while Scotland introduced a similar ban in November 2020.

Treasury minister Laura Trott said the law in England is clear that any abuse of children is “completely unacceptable”.

Asked by Sky News if she would support plans to make smacking illegal in England and Northern Ireland, Ms Trott said: “We obviously have very clear laws in this country about abuse of children.

“They are very clearly set out in the Children Act, but it is for parents to discipline their children.”

Asked if she agrees with paediatricians the current law is vague, she added: “It is very clear that any abuse of children is completely unacceptable.

“We have been working very hard to make sure all the agencies involved with children are really cracking down on abuse, that there are clear guidelines involved.”

The RCPCH said amendments to the Children Act 2004 for England and the Law Reform Order 2006 for Northern Ireland “to remove the ‘reasonable punishment’ defence from all UK law are long overdue”.

Its report on the issue argued that ahead of a general election, this is a time for all political parties to “make meaningful commitments on this important children’s rights issue”.

Professor Andrew Rowland, a consultant paediatrician and RCPCH officer for child protection, said: “The laws around physical punishment as they stand are unjust and dangerously vague.

“They create a grey area in which some forms of physical punishment may be lawful, and some are not.”

He said he is “regularly faced with situations where it is alleged that physical punishment has been used against a child” but the “vague nature of the laws make it extremely challenging” to talk to families about what the rules are and therefore more difficult to talk about the best interests of their children.

He added: “This lack of legislative clarity can even add an extra layer of complexity when trying to identify cases of child abuse.”

Children
The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health said a majority of adults agree the physical punishment of children is unacceptable (PA)

He said society’s views on punishment have changed over time, with a majority of adults agreeing the physical punishment of children is unacceptable.

Physical punishment could also result in a child having the learned belief that violence is accepted and this could “lead to further instances of violence and harm later in life”, he added.

Prof Rowland said: “There must be no grey areas when it comes to safeguarding children. Changing the laws in England and Northern Ireland will give us absolute clarity and ensure there are no instances where it is acceptable or lawful to smack a child.”

Simon Calvert, from the Be Reasonable Campaign, claimed calls for a law change “are motivated by ideology, not by clinical evidence, and elected representatives must reject them”.

He added: “The current law strongly prohibits all violence against children, while protecting parents from prosecution for innocent and harmless parenting decisions.

“The reasonable chastisement defence is, by definition, limited to actions the court deems reasonable.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland department of health said any decision to amend the legal position there “will require the agreement of the Northern Ireland Executive”.

A spokesperson for the Department for Education in England said: “Any form of violence towards a child is completely unacceptable and we have clear laws in place to prevent it. It is the responsibility of the parent to discipline their children, appropriately and within the boundaries of the law.

“We are supporting teachers, social workers and all safeguarding professionals to spot the signs of abuse or neglect more quickly, and our statutory framework for safeguarding children in England makes clear what organisations should do to keep children safe.”