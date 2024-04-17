More than 1,300 inflation-beating cash savings accounts available

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 1,300 inflation-beating cash savings accounts available

By Press Association
Moneyfactscompare.co.uk found 1,364 savings accounts that beat inflation (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Savers now have a choice of more than 1,300 cash accounts to beat inflation – compared with none a year ago – according to analysis by a financial information website.

Moneyfactscompare.co.uk found 1,364 savings accounts that beat inflation, including easy access and notice accounts, as well as Isas and bonds.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday that Consumer Prices Index inflation stood at 3.2% in March, slowing from 3.4% in February.

In April 2023, there were no cash savings deals that could beat the inflation rate of 10.1% in March that year, according to Moneyfacts’ records.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Savers will find a bit of volatility within the top rate tables since last month, so it’s essential to review their nest egg to ensure it’s still paying a competitive rate.

“Inflation eats away at savers’ hard-earned cash, so it’s worth keeping this in mind when comparing different savings accounts to ensure they are earning a decent real return.

“One area of the savings market to see another drop in the top rate is one-year fixed bonds.

“The best deals today are still paying over 5%, but at the start of 2024, the top rate paid 5.50%.

“Providers have been reducing fixed rates over recent months as expectations grew for future interest rates to come down. Thankfully, such volatility has calmed.”

She continued: “Switching accounts is essential for any saver who finds their loyalty is not being rewarded.

“Considering the more unfamiliar brands is wise but it’s important consumers take time to review any restrictive criteria an account can impose to ensure it works for them.”

Moneyfacts excluded some accounts from its analysis, including regular savers, children’s savers, variable rate fixed-term bonds or Isas, Junior Isas and Lifetime Isas.