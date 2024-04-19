Police ‘reviewing’ allegations MP Mark Menzies misused campaign funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police ‘reviewing’ allegations MP Mark Menzies misused campaign funds

By Press Association
The Conservative MP for Fylde disputes the allegations (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Allegations that MP Mark Menzies misused campaign funds have been referred to Lancashire Police.

The force said it was “reviewing the available information” after receiving a letter “detailing concerns around this matter”.

The PA news agency understands that Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds wrote to Lancashire Police calling for an investigation into allegations about Mr Menzies.

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds is understood to have written to Lancashire Police (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

The Fylde MP lost the Conservative whip and was suspended as one of Rishi Sunak’s trade envoys after The Times published claims he had used political donations to cover medical expenses and pay off “bad people” who had locked him in a flat and demanded thousands of pounds for his release.

Mr Menzies disputes the allegations and the Tory Party has said it was looking into the claims and took them seriously.

Labour said the Tories “sat on their hands” for more than three months after finding out about the claims, while the Liberal Democrats called for the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministers’ interests to investigate the handling of the row.

Mr Menzies’ former campaign manager who allegedly received a late-night phone call from him asking for cash has said she felt “let down” by the party after she raised concerns with Chief Whip Simon Hart.

Mr Menzies is said to have called 78-year-old Katie Fieldhouse at 3.15am one day in December, claiming he was locked in a flat and needed £5,000 as a matter of “life and death”.

The sum, which rose to £6,500, was eventually paid by his office manager from her personal bank account and subsequently reimbursed from funds raised from donors in an account named Fylde Westminster Group, it is alleged.

The Times also reported that £14,000 that was given by donors for Tory campaign activities was transferred to Mr Menzies’ personal bank accounts and used for private medical expenses.

Ms Fieldhouse said she became frustrated with the way the Conservative Party handled her complaint after she reported her concerns to Mr Hart in January.

“I put my faith completely in the party … nothing happened – I heard nothing … I am appalled,” she told the BBC.

“I work myself into the ground for the party – all they hear is a 78-year-old little old lady.

“The party has let me down.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said Mr Sunak’s independent ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, should look into the handling of the row.

(PA Graphics)
He told the PA news agency: “It appears that the Chief Whip Simon Hart knew a lot about this and failed to take action, and if you look at the ministerial code, it requires him to do that.

“And so the Conservatives have really failed. And therefore, I think there is a role and job for the ethics adviser to investigate.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told broadcasters: “In the last 24 hours we have found out that the Government was told months ago about this, and they seem to have sat on their hands.

“If they thought they could sweep this under the carpet somehow, they were obviously very mistaken and that is why I think there are very serious questions now that need to be answered.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declined to say whether Mr Menzies should quit as Fylde MP (Lucy North/PA)

“Not just by the individual but also by the Government on this.”

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak declined to say whether Mr Menzies should quit as Fylde MP.

The Prime Minister told reporters after a speech in London on Friday: “It’s right that Mark Menzies has resigned the Conservative whip.

“He’s been suspended from his position as a trade envoy whilst the investigations into those allegations continue.

“For our part, I can’t comment on our ongoing investigation while it’s happening, and he’s no longer a Conservative MP, as I said.”

In a statement to The Times, Mr Menzies said: “I strongly dispute the allegations put to me. I have fully complied with all the rules for declarations. As there is an investigation ongoing, I will not be commenting further.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “The Conservative Party is investigating allegations made regarding a Member of Parliament. This process is rightfully confidential.

“The party takes all allegations seriously and will always investigate any matters put to them.”

A spokeswoman for Chief Whip Mr Hart said Mr Menzies had “agreed to relinquish the Conservative whip, pending the outcome of an investigation”, meaning he would now sit as an Independent MP.