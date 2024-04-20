Lib Dems condemn growing number of GP practices closed to new patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems condemn growing number of GP practices closed to new patients

By Press Association
The Lib Dems say BMA figures show more GP surgeries are closed to new patients (PA)
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have criticised statistics showing an increase in GP practices closing to new patients.

The party said figures from the British Medical Association (BMA) show 79 practices across Scotland, or almost 10% of the total, have formally closed their list to new patients, up from 19 in 2018.

The number of GP practices providing services to patients reduced in at least 12 out of 14 Scottish health boards between 2013 and 2023, the party said its analysis of BMA figures shows.

There are 17 fewer practices in Glasgow than there were a decade ago, 16 fewer in Lanarkshire, 11 fewer in Grampian and eight fewer in the Highlands.

The number of patients per GP has increased in 13 out of 14 health boards over that period, the party said. In Lanarkshire, each GP is now responsible for 2,201 patients, while in Fife the figure is 1,816, and in Grampian it is 1,803.

The Lib Dems said as many as one in five Scots say their mental health has been impacted by long GP and hospital waits.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton hit out at the Scottish Government (PA)

In February, the party put forward a motion in the Scottish Parliament calling on the Government to rewrite the NHS recovery plan to get recruitment and staff retention on track, and expand local services in fields such as mental health and physiotherapy, however this was blocked.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The Scottish Government is driving local health services into the ground.

“Hundreds of thousands of Scots are finding it near-impossible to see their GP and waiting months for hospital treatment.

“Increasing numbers of GP practices are being forced to close their patient lists because they do not have sufficient resources to meet their patient needs.

“This is one of the biggest issues that comes up on doorsteps across the country, and Scottish Liberal Democrats have a plan.

“We want to see more specialists in areas such as mental health and physiotherapy and swift access to care close to home.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.