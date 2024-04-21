Mahmood to promise Labour will ‘reinstate rule of law’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mahmood to promise Labour will ‘reinstate rule of law’

By Press Association
Shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood is set to address legal professionals in her first major speech in the role (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour’s Shabana Mahmood will vow to “reinstate the rule of law” if the party wins power in her first speech as shadow justice secretary.

Ms Mahmood, a former barrister, is set to launch a wide-ranging attack on the Conservatives’ record on the justice system, including the closure of courts in England and Wales, changes to legal aid and the backlog of criminal cases.

The shadow minister will also accuse successive Conservative lord chancellors of “failing to fulfil their historic duty” to defend the judiciary and the rule of law in a speech to legal professionals in London on Monday.

She will highlight the fines issued to both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak for breaching Covid rules and criticise comments “disparaging” judges and the courts.

Ms Mahmood is expected to say she will “never allow any government I am part of to ignore the law or blame the judiciary for simply doing their job”.

Her speech comes as Liz Truss, herself a former lord chancellor, called for the Supreme Court to be abolished after it blocked the Government’s Rwanda scheme.

While serving as justice secretary, Ms Truss was criticised for failing to condemn a Daily Mail front page describing judges as “enemies of the people” after they ruled against the Government in a Brexit case.

Ms Mahmood is also expected to focus on Labour’s promise to halve rates of violence against women and girls, promising to provide a free legal advocate for rape victims.

She will say: “Today, the law treats rape victims as essentially no different from any other witness, and so fails to protect them at their greatest hour of need.”

A Conservative Party spokesperson said Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was the only person “on the front line of British politics who thinks they’re above the law” and accused Sir Keir Starmer of being “too weak to sort it out”.

The spokesperson said: “Meanwhile these promises are just more of the same old Labour Party. While they snipe from the sidelines, the Labour Party have no plan to stop crime.

“It is under Labour Party police and crime commissioners that areas have higher crime. Labour voted against boosts in police funding four years in a row. And it was Keir Starmer and his Labour MPs that campaigned to block the deportation of foreign murderers and criminals.”