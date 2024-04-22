James Cleverly to discuss curbing illegal migration on Italy visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

James Cleverly to discuss curbing illegal migration on Italy visit

By Press Association
Home Secretary James Cleverly is travelling to Italy to discuss migration (James Manning/PA)
Home Secretary James Cleverly is travelling to Italy to discuss migration (James Manning/PA)

James Cleverly will travel to Italy to meet his counterpart for talks on joint action on curbing illegal migration and to visit Lampedusa, an island at the centre of Europe’s migrant surge.

The Home Secretary’s trip comes as the Government gears up to get deportation flights to Rwanda off the ground as Rishi Sunak seeks to deter people from coming to the UK in small boats.

Mr Cleverly, who described Italy as one of the UK’s “most crucial partners in tackling this shared challenge”, will discuss efforts to stem migration from North Africa with interior minister Matteo Piantedosi on Tuesday.

The UK and Italy are exploring co-operation on addressing the root causes of illegal migration, the Home Office said.

Mr Cleverly will also visit the Italian coastguard headquarters in Rome to understand the operational challenges the country faces from migrant arrivals.

On Wednesday, he will become the first UK Government minister to visit Lampedusa, which last year saw around 110,000 migrants landing on its shores.

The Tory frontbencher will learn how Italian authorities are working with agencies such as Frontex and international humanitarian groups to track migrant boats and save the lives of those making the journey in unseaworthy vessels.

Mr Cleverly said: “Tackling the global migration crisis takes global solutions. Italy are one of our most crucial partners in tackling this shared challenge and have been at the forefront of arrivals into Europe.

“Our countries have shown we are willing to challenge the status quo and use innovative solutions to tackle the issues, while ferociously going after the people-smuggling gangs.”