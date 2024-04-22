Human rights groups condemn Rwanda Bill as ‘breach of international law’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Human rights groups condemn Rwanda Bill as ‘breach of international law’

By Press Association
The groups previously displayed their message outside Parliament (Freedom from Torture/PA)
The groups previously displayed their message outside Parliament (Freedom from Torture/PA)

Human rights groups have condemned the Government’s newly passed Rwanda deportation plan as a “breach of international law”.

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill finally passed through Parliament early on Tuesday morning after numerous disagreements led to lengthy “ping-pong” between the two Houses.

The charity Freedom from Torture, alongside Amnesty International and Liberty, criticised the Government for ignoring the findings of the Supreme Court, which ruled the policy was unlawful in November.

The groups said the Bill poses “a significant threat to the rule of law” by undermining what protects people from an abuse of power by the state, and described Parliament as a “crime scene”.

They added the UK was increasingly gaining a reputation for “playing fast and loose with its international obligations” and called for the asylum system to be rebuilt.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes sending asylum seekers on the one-way trip to Rwanda could be a strong deterrent to people seeking to cross the English Channel in small boats.

A spokesperson for the organisations said: “We all deserve the chance to live a safe life, and to seek protection when we need it most. This shameful Bill trashes the constitution and international law whilst putting torture survivors and other refugees at risk of an unsafe future in Rwanda.

“No matter how many times the Prime Minister says so, we know this is not the will of the people.

“Caring people up and down the UK want to see men, women and children who’ve fled war, persecution and torture given protection and security, so they can recover and rebuild their lives in safety.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (James Manning/PA)

“Instead of punishing people who’ve already been through so much, we need compassionate and protection-focused policies.

“It’s time for those in power to stop demonising and scapegoating some of the most vulnerable people in our society, and to restore the right to asylum in the UK and uphold vital international protections.”

Kolbassia Haoussou, director of survivor leadership and influencing at Freedom from Torture, said: “When I fled torture in my homeland, the UK granted me sanctuary and a chance to rebuild my life.

“But now, people like me could be sped onto planes to face an unsafe future in Rwanda, and denied the safety and security needed for their recovery.

“We know from the work we do in our therapy rooms everyday how terrified survivors are, and we’ve seen first-hand the awful toll it has taken on people’s mental health.

“We urgently need the UK Government to start treating refugees with decency and stop trying to send them thousands of miles away.”

Denisa Delic, director of advocacy at International Rescue Committee UK, said: “Rather than outsourcing its responsibilities under international law, we urge the Government to abandon this misguided plan and instead focus on delivering a more humane and orderly immigration system at home.

“This includes scaling up safe routes, such as resettlement and family reunion, and upholding the right to seek asylum.

“Sending refugees to Rwanda, or anywhere else, will never be an effective solution.”

Mr Sunak acknowledged on Monday that the first planes carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda would not take off until July.

After that, he said there would be “multiple flights a month through the summer and beyond”.