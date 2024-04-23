Lack of NHS dentist appointments not good enough, Tory former minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lack of NHS dentist appointments not good enough, Tory former minister says

By Press Association
The lack of NHS dentist appointments is ‘not good enough’, a Tory former minister says (Rui Vieira/PA)
The lack of NHS dentist appointments is not good enough, a Conservative former minister told the Commons, as she urged the Government to sort out the situation.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns said her constituents are “desperately” pleading for appointments, with one unable to see a dentist despite suffering from crumbling teeth during her pregnancy.

Health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom said hundreds of thousands of new NHS patients are being seen as a result of the Government’s dentistry recovery plan.

The plan aims to provide patients with the details of which local dentists are accepting new NHS patients at the touch of a button, in addition to paying dentists more for their NHS work.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns
Conservative former minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns said her constituents are ‘desperately’ pleading for appointments (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Speaking in the Commons during health questions, Dame Andrea Jenkyns (Morley and Outwood) said: “Last week a constituent contacted me – her teeth crumbled during pregnancy and she was unable to get a dentist appointment.

“Another constituent in agony, desperately pleaded for help to find a dentist. My own son, Clifford, has been waiting two years for a tooth extraction, hundreds of emails I’ve received similar.

“This is simply not good enough. What plans do the Government have to sort out this once and for all?”

The health minister replied: “We know that since all dentists were locked down during Covid, the recovery to access NHS care has not been as fast as we would like, that’s why we announced our dentistry recovery plan.

“Including a new patient premium, which has already seen hundreds of thousands of new NHS patients who’ve not seen a dentist in two years.”

Later in the session, Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting questioned the Government’s ability to deliver on its goal of an extra 2.5 million dental appointments this year.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins replied: “We modelled down the ambitions so that the figures we were initially provided with were higher than 2.5 million appointments, but that’s because we are focused on delivering this dental recovery plan and not overpromising.

“But the gentleman opposite finds it easy to call our children short and fat, but shies away from welfare reform, calling it shameless and irresponsible.

“He says he is ready to stand up to middle class lefties, but Labour has never put patients first, and condemned the unions who strike.”

Mr Streeting then said: “The chief dental officer says the announcement is nowhere near enough, the British Dental Association says the recovery plan is not worthy of the name, won’t stop the exodus of dentists, and won’t meet the Government’s targets.”