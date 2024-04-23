Rate cuts somewhat closer but risks of acting too early remain – Bank economist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Rate cuts somewhat closer but risks of acting too early remain – Bank economist

By Press Association
Huw Pill is chief economist at the Bank of England (PA)
The Bank of England’s chief economist has said interest rate cuts are “somewhat closer” than last month.

However, Huw Pill argued the economic outlook has “not changed substantially” and there are still risks if Bank policymakers reduce rates too early.

UK interest rates are currently at a 15-year high of 5.25%, after being held at this rate for the past five meetings of the Bank’s monetary policy committee.

There has been recent speculation the central bank could start cutting rates, although rate cut predictions were trimmed by many analysts and investors last month after March inflation dipped by slight less than expected.

Ratesetters at the Bank of England have highlighted caution over moving too quickly to bring rates down.

In March, Mr Pill said the Bank was “some way off” cutting interest rates.

ECONOMY Rates
(PA Graphics)

In a fresh speech in London, the economist said: “The combination of little news and the passage of time have brought a bank rate cut somewhat closer.

“But the same lack of news gives me no reason to depart from the baseline that I already established.”

He added the steady decline in inflation means “the outlook for UK monetary policy in the coming quarters has not changed substantially since the beginning of March”.

Consumer Price Index inflation dipped to 3.2% in March and is expected to move closer to the Bank’s 2% target rate in April amid another fall in energy prices.

However, Mr Pill stressed there are risks if the Bank swiftly reacts to this by looking to cut rates amid signs of persistence in services and wage inflation.

He said: “After several years of above target inflation rates and given the threat of persistent inflation dynamics becoming embedded in expectations, in my view there are greater risks associated with easing too early should inflation persist rather than easing too late should inflation abate.

“This assessment further supports my relatively cautious approach to starting to reduce bank rate.”