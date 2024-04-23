Minister quizzed on consent decision timing for Berwick Bank wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister quizzed on consent decision timing for Berwick Bank wind farm

By Press Association
The development would have up to 307 turbines (Ben Birchall/PA)
A Scottish Government minister has faced questions on when a wind farm project off the east coast of Scotland will receive consent, after it missed a UK bidding deadline.

Small Business minister Richard Lochhead said the Berwick Bank wind farm is a “majorly significant project for Scotland”, saying the government would continue to work with its developers SSE.

The energy giant said it missed a deadline for a UK Government scheme to supply the National Grid due to Scottish ministers not granting approval for Berwick Bank.

With up to 307 turbines, the development would have capacity to generate 4.1GW of electricity – making it “crucial” to meeting offshore wind targets, the developers say.

They also say it could create around 4,500 jobs.

Richard Lochhead comments
Richard Lochhead stressed the complexity of the project (Fraser Bremner)

Labour’s Sarah Boyack raised the issue in Holyrood, saying: “What action is the Scottish Government doing to reduce consenting application timescales?

“And will the minister confirm when a consenting decision on Berwick Bank will actually be made?”

Mr Lochhead said the government had consented all offshore wind applications it had received.

He said: “Of course the Berwick Bank application is a complex project and any decision by the Scottish ministers must consider the positive contribution to net zero targets alongside the possible impact to the natural environment and other users of the sea.

“(Ms Boyack) is right of course, it is a majorly significant project for Scotland and we will continue to work with the applicant and those others who have expressed a view going forwards.”

He mentioned other projects which had received consent, including the Green Volt floating wind farm off Peterhead.

The Conservatives’ Douglas Lumsden said Berwick Bank had gone 17 months without a decision, while the Lib Dems’ Willie Rennie said “the minister doesn’t seem bothered” that the target time of 12 months for a decision had been exceeded.

Mr Lochhead said: “We recognise the national significance of these projects.

“But as I said, there are some projects that are far more complex than other projects.

“We are going as fast as we can in terms of the process – it has to be robust.

“We have to avoid the situation where we have further years being lost in a court case because we didn’t get things right.”