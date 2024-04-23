Government ‘won’t waver’ in gender health commitment amid puberty blocker pause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government ‘won’t waver’ in gender health commitment amid puberty blocker pause

By Press Association
The Scottish Government statement addressed the patients impacted by puberty blocker pause (PA)
The Scottish Government will “not waver” in its commitment to improving gender identity healthcare for young people despite a pause on prescribing puberty blockers for new patients, a minister has said.

Public health minister Jenni Minto delivered a statement in Holyrood on Tuesday after two health boards – NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian – said they would halt the treatment while the recommendations of Dr Hilary Cass’s review into services in England.

But Ms Minto faced criticism from opposition MSPs over the “lack of substance” amid accusations the statement was made to appease the Scottish Greens after the party announced it would hold a vote on the future of the Bute House powersharing agreement.

It comes as the Alba Party submitted a motion of no confidence in Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie after he refused to say whether he accepted the findings of the review.

In her statement, Ms Minto said the Scottish Government was taking time to consider the findings of the Cass Review and whether they were “relevant” to Scottish gender identity healthcare.

She said her statement was being used to address the families directly impacted by the pause in puberty blockers.

Addressing trans and non-binary young people, she said: “I know these last few weeks and months have been incredibly difficult with increased media attention and toxic online commentary.

“I understand how shocking, upsetting and destabilising the announcements last week, and the public conversations around them will have been for you and your families.

“I want to reassure you that the Scottish Government remains absolutely committed, not just to ensuring ongoing support is available for you, but to reforming and improving gender identity healthcare.

“This was a key part of the Bute House Agreement and we will not waver in that commitment.”

She also said it was “absolutely correct” that NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian notified patients instead of the Scottish Government announcing a pause.

However, Scottish Tory deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said the statement would “offer no comfort whatsoever to families who have been failed by gender care services in Scotland”.

She criticised the Scottish Government’s handling of the issue after repeated attempts for a ministerial comment on the review was rejected last week.

Ms Gallacher added: “This Government claims that it supports young people experiencing gender distress, yet it has members of its own government who have publicly dismissed the findings of an evidence-based expert report.

“Today’s exercise in kicking the can down the road and stalling for more time, shows that the SNP are more concerned with holding together their fragile pact with the dogmatic Greens, than the healthcare of vulnerable young people.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie criticised the statement’s “lack of substance” as she accused Ms Minto of making a “sop to the Greens to keep the Bute House Agreement alive”.

She asked the public health minister to clarify whether she agreed with Patrick Harvie when he said the report wasn’t a “valid scientific document”.

Ms Minto said: “The Scottish Government welcomed the report. I have been reading it and I recognise that Dr Cass is an eminent paediatric physician.”

Asked again by Scottish Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton, Ms Minto said: “I am here to speak directly to the young children and their families who have been impacted by this decision.”