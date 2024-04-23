PM says investments in weapons companies meet ethical criteria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

PM says investments in weapons companies meet ethical criteria

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Warsaw Chopin Airport during a visit to Poland and Germany (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Warsaw Chopin Airport during a visit to Poland and Germany (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Private sector investment in weapons companies counts towards “ethical” environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, Rishi Sunak has said.

The Prime Minister said the world is “the most dangerous it has been” since the end of the Cold War as he promised an extra £75 billion in defence spending by 2030.

During a speech at a military base in Warsaw, Poland, he promised a further £10 billion over the next 10 years to ensure the military does not run out of ammunition and missiles as the UK draws lessons from the war in Ukraine.

But Mr Sunak said the Government will also seek to incentivise companies to invest in weapons by stating that it counts towards ESG criteria – which involves considerations around how a firm manages its impact on people and the planet.

The Prime Minister said: “To encourage private sector investment into defence production, I can also announce today that we’re going to put beyond doubt that defence investment does count towards environment, social and governance assessments.

“There is nothing more ethical than defending our way of life from those who threaten it.

“Now all of this will put us at the forefront of the global defence industry, allow us to hugely ramp up defence production and give our armed forces the capability they need to keep us safe.”

The comments coincided with a joint statement from the Treasury and the Investment Association, the trade body that represents UK investment managers, declaring that defence investment is “compatible with ESG considerations”.

“Investing in defence companies contributes to our national security, defends the civil liberties we all enjoy, while delivering long-term returns for pensions funds and retail investors,” the online statement said.

“That is why the UK’s world leading investment management industry supports our defence sector, with the Investment Association’s members having invested £35 billion in UK defence companies.

“Investing in good, high-quality, well-run defence companies is compatible with ESG considerations as long-term sustainable investment is about helping all sectors and all companies in the economy succeed.”

In recent months, ministers have repeatedly expressed concern over defence firms being excluded from access to capital due to ESG criteria.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has spoken out against an investment culture guided by ESG policies that exclude the sector.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, last year, Mr Shapps said: “It is very wrong for woke fund managers to imagine they’re being principled by de-funding our defence sector due to so-called ethical investment rules.

“In fact, we have a moral imperative to invest in defence because failing to do so would surrender our nation’s protection.”

In September, defence minister Baroness Goldie also said defence firms’ exclusion from access to debt and equity capital “threatens an important part of the economy” and “threatens to increase the cost of procurement, diverting taxpayers’ money away from other defence spending and from public services”.