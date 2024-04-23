Proposal to revive FA cup replays to be tabled in Commons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Proposal to revive FA cup replays to be tabled in Commons

By Press Association
Leicester City fans protest against the FA’s decision to scrap FA Cup replays (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester City fans protest against the FA’s decision to scrap FA Cup replays (Mike Egerton/PA)

MPs will attempt to revive FA Cup replays by seeking to amend proposed football governance legislation.

All teams involved in the competition would be given an equal vote in deciding how it is organised under the proposal floated by Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron.

The Commons heard this would pave the way for clubs to vote to restore replays in a future season.

The Football Association announced last week that it had reached an agreement with the Premier League on the future format and funding of the competition, which would include all replays from the first round being abolished.

Several English Football League (EFL) clubs were among those to criticise the changes.

Speaking as MPs considered the Football Governance Bill, Blackburn Rovers fan Mr Farron (Westmorland and Lonsdale) said: “I’m going to mention replays, I’m going to put an amendment to this Bill, if I’m permitted, to bring back the replays in the FA Cup, but also to restructure things so that all competing teams get an equal vote in deciding the organisation and rules of the FA Cup.

“It’s an absolute outrage and nothing more underlines the arrogance and complacency of the Premier League than thinking they can dictate to the rest of the league and non-league how this glorious and almost ancient competition will be.

“So if my amendment is successful they might get away with one year of no replays, we’ll get them back the year afterwards when the whole of the footballing establishment actually gets a vote.”

Conservative MP Anna Firth, a supporter of Southend United, said it was “concerning” to hear about the decision to scrap replays.

She said: “Everybody knows the magic of the FA Cup, every single person hearing those words will have a memory.”

Conservative MP Shaun Bailey (West Bromwich West) described the news as a “complete kick in the teeth” for clubs further down the football pyramid.

In a statement last week, the FA and Premier League said the decision to drop replays from the first round had been made “in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded Uefa competitions”.