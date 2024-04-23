Questions unanswered about UK arms exports to Israel, Alicia Kearns says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Questions unanswered about UK arms exports to Israel, Alicia Kearns says

By Press Association
Israeli soldiers fire mortars from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Questions remain unanswered about the UK supplying arms to Israel amid concerns about its compliance with international law, Alicia Kearns has said.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has written to the Conservative chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, setting out the Government’s reasoning behind continuing exports.

Even where there are concerns about selling weapons to any country, the Government may not decide to halt exports as there is no “clear risk” of it violating international humanitarian law (IHL), Lord Cameron suggested in his letter.

Ms Kearns said the letter provided clarity about the situation, but “also raises some questions”.

UK Parliament portraits
Alicia Kearns is the Conservative chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

Ministers have faced pressure to halt arms export licences to Israel in recent weeks as the conflict in Gaza continues.

A broad swathe of MPs have called for the UK to consider its continued arms exports over concerns that Israel could be in breach of international humanitarian law.

UK companies provide an estimated 0.02% of Israel’s overall arms imports, deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell has said.

Ms Kearns previously claimed in a leaked recording that she was convinced ministers had received advice that Israel is flouting the law, but have refused to confirm this.

The deaths of three British aid workers on April 1 in an Israel Defence Forces’ strike was a flashpoint in the debate, but the Government has continued to say there has been no change in its position.

While Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch is responsible for issuing, suspending or revoking arms export licences, her decision is informed by advice from Lord Cameron.

Cabinet meeting
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch is responsible for issuing, suspending or revoking arms export licences (Yui Mok/PA)

In a letter to Ms Kearns, the Foreign Secretary said his advice is drawn from “open-source evidence, intelligence, accounts of diplomatic and ministerial engagements and correspondence with the relevant country”.

His assessments as a result of this work are not “legal” judgments, but are informed by legal advice.

In the letter, Lord Cameron added: “Where there might be concerns, isolated incidents or processes that could be improved, ministers might still judge that there is not a clear risk that the export of relevant goods to that country might be used to commit to facilitate a serious violation of IHL.

“This would depend on whether the country has a genuine intent, capacity and commitment more broadly to comply with IHL.”

The Foreign Secretary added that export licences have been kept under review since the conflict in Gaza began in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack, but said the “UK position on export licences remains unchanged”.

Ms Kearns said: “This letter provides clarity on the processes behind the UK’s decision-making on arms export licences, but it also raises some questions.

“Despite the Foreign Secretary’s words to the contrary, there isn’t consensus between likeminded countries. Longstanding partners and allies, such as Canada and Italy, have announced a suspension of arms exports to Israel.

“The Foreign Secretary’s letter indicates that intent and commitment to complying with international humanitarian law are heavily weighted when considering whether a serious breach has occurred.

“In the House, ministers have frequently been asked whether a commitment to IHL is being demonstrated, no clear answer has been received.”