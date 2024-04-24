Ministers pressed on whether legal action over Legacy Act ‘helps or hinders’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ministers pressed on whether legal action over Legacy Act ‘helps or hinders’

By Press Association
Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn has questioned whether the Government will be ‘helped or hindered’ by legal action taken in defence of controversial legacy legislation (Brian Lawless/PA)
Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn has questioned whether the Government will be ‘helped or hindered’ by legal action taken in defence of controversial legacy legislation (Brian Lawless/PA)

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn has questioned whether the Government will be “helped or hindered” by legal action taken in defence of controversial legacy legislation.

The Legacy Act received royal assent last autumn despite widespread opposition from political parties and victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland as well as the Irish Government.

It offers a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences for those who co-operate with a new body aimed at truth recovery.

The Act will also halt future civil cases and legacy inquests which have not reached the point of verdict by May 1, after which they will be transferred to the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

MPs visit Stormont
Hilary Benn asked if confidence in the ICRIR will be ‘helped or hindered’ by the Government’s response to legal push-back on the Legacy Act (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s Attorney General, Dame Brenda King, is currently considering five requests to hold inquests into Troubles deaths.

Last month, a judge at Belfast High Court ruled that the provision for conditional immunity is not compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The Government is appealing against that finding.

During Northern Ireland questions in the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Benn asked if confidence in the ICRIR will be “helped or hindered” by the Government’s response to legal push-back on the Bill.

He told MPs: “One of the other challenges the institutions are facing is dealing with the continuing legacy of the Troubles, and seven days from now all civil cases and inquests related to the Troubles will come to an end under the Legacy Act, which is widely opposed in Northern Ireland.

“Does (Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris) think that confidence in the new independent commission will be helped or hindered by the fact that he has recently brought three separate legal challenges to the disclosure by coroners of information to families about what actually happened to their loved ones, information which they have been denied for so many years?”

Budget 2024
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he would be ‘reluctant to make too many strong judgments around’ the ICRIR (James Manning/PA)

In his reply, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I actually do believe that those who have even civil cases now will be able to use the ICRIR when it opens its doors on May 1 in good faith.

“Indeed, only this month, the former co-chair of the Consultative Group on the Past, Denis Bradley, stated that he thought the people involved in the ICRIR ‘are very good people and I have a lot of regard for them’.

“And if people want to decide if it offers them something, well, then I’d be very reluctant to make too many strong judgments around it.

“Because, and this is the problem we are trying to solve as the UK Government, and I quote him directly, ‘We have created a swamp around legacy, a complete swamp, and anything that helps some people to get out of that swamp I won’t be too critical’.”

The Irish Government has also launched an interstate case against the UK at the European Court of Human Rights in relation to the Legacy Act.