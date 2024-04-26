Gaza solidarity camp set up outside Scottish Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gaza solidarity camp set up outside Scottish Parliament

By Press Association
Activists have set up a camp near the Scottish Parliament (Jane Barlow/PA)
Activists have set up a camp on land near the Scottish Parliament in solidarity with people in Gaza as they accused the UK and Scottish governments of “complicity” in the “ongoing genocide”.

They declared the camp, set up in Edinburgh on Friday, “a liberated zone” and have raised Palestinian flags around the tents.

The group, named Gaza Solidarity Camp Scotland, has issued a series of demands, including a permanent ceasefire, an arms embargo and recognition of Palestine, and has pledged not to leave until these are met.

In a statement, the group said: “We are here in protest against Scottish and UK government complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza. We will stay here until our demands are met.”

Camp
The camp was set up on Friday morning (Jane Barlow/PA)

The campaigners said they have used “every avenue available to us in Scotland”, including demonstrating on the streets, writing to MPs and MSPs and signing petitions.

They said: “Yet, the genocide continues, and every day we see the new worst thing we’ve ever seen.

“We receive condolences and empty outrage/condemnations from people in positions of power, and yet the sale of weapons and arms that enable this genocide continue.

“We are here because we’ve had enough. We will not be complicit in genocide.

“We are here with demands. We are here in solidarity with Gaza, and we will continue the fight for a free Palestine.”

The group has urged the Scottish Government to apply pressure on the UK Government to enact an embargo on all Israeli arm sales and call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The Scottish and UK governments have been asked for comment.