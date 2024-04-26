Gaza solidarity camp set up outside Scottish Parliament

Activists have set up a camp on land near the Scottish Parliament in solidarity with people in Gaza as they accused the UK and Scottish governments of “complicity” in the “ongoing genocide”.

They declared the camp, set up in Edinburgh on Friday, “a liberated zone” and have raised Palestinian flags around the tents.

The group, named Gaza Solidarity Camp Scotland, has issued a series of demands, including a permanent ceasefire, an arms embargo and recognition of Palestine, and has pledged not to leave until these are met.

In a statement, the group said: “We are here in protest against Scottish and UK government complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza. We will stay here until our demands are met.”

The camp was set up on Friday morning (Jane Barlow/PA)

The campaigners said they have used “every avenue available to us in Scotland”, including demonstrating on the streets, writing to MPs and MSPs and signing petitions.

They said: “Yet, the genocide continues, and every day we see the new worst thing we’ve ever seen.

“We receive condolences and empty outrage/condemnations from people in positions of power, and yet the sale of weapons and arms that enable this genocide continue.

“We are here because we’ve had enough. We will not be complicit in genocide.

“We are here with demands. We are here in solidarity with Gaza, and we will continue the fight for a free Palestine.”

The group has urged the Scottish Government to apply pressure on the UK Government to enact an embargo on all Israeli arm sales and call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The Scottish and UK governments have been asked for comment.