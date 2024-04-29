Esther Rantzen’s part in assisted dying campaign ‘has struck chord with public’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Esther Rantzen’s part in assisted dying campaign ‘has struck chord with public’

By Press Association
Dame Esther Rantzen’s name was mentioned with warmth a number of times during the parliamentary debate on assisted dying (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dame Esther Rantzen’s name was mentioned with warmth a number of times during the parliamentary debate on assisted dying (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Dame Esther Rantzen’s intervention in the conversation on assisted dying prompted an outpouring of support because she is seen as part of the family by many, a debate sparked by a petition she backed has heard.

The 83-year-old broadcaster’s name was raised with warmth numerous times during a near three-hour debate.

Dame Esther’s decision to go public in December with the fact she had joined the Swiss Dignitas clinic has shone a brighter spotlight on the issue.

The Childline founder was unable to attend Monday’s debate due to her ill health as she lives with stage four cancer, but she had vowed to keep an eye on the proceedings.

Opening the debate, Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi said she had no doubt that Dame Esther had contributed to a “heightened awareness of assisted dying”.

She said: “By her own admission in our discussion, she didn’t realise that speaking out about her personal choice would have had the impact that it has.”

Conservative MP Kit Malthouse said Dame Esther’s role in the public consciousness over so many years means it “should come as no surprise that there was an outpouring of support from the British people because, of course, for many people she was part of the family”.

He added: “She appeared in their front rooms on a Saturday afternoon on a regular basis with her smiley, sunny demeanour.”

He said her case made British people listen, and many have been left wondering why MPs “stand for the status quo”.

“When, as members have already stated in the room, the status quo is appalling,” he added.

Dame Esther’s part in the assisted dying campaign has been the one throughout her long career which has most touched a nerve with the public, Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said.

“I was thinking today about all those evenings, being allowed to sit with my parents and watch That’s Life and how I could never have envisaged this moment,” she told those in the packed room.

“But of all the campaigns, the successful campaigns, that Dame Esther Rantzen has been involved in in that astonishing career, there can surely be none which has touched a nerve with the British public, and so widespread, as this one.”

Dame Esther has previously said that while palliative care “can be wonderful in this country”, it cannot “guarantee the dignified, pain-free death we terminally ill patients all hope for”.

She has raised her concerns about how the current law would affect her family, should they help her travel to Dignitas.

She said: “The current law means my family could be prosecuted for supporting me if I go to Switzerland.

“This is not right, it is not ethical and, as it is my life, I, like the majority of the public, believe it should be my choice.”