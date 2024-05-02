Mordaunt: Strict response needed if UK campus Gaza protests replicate US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mordaunt: Strict response needed if UK campus Gaza protests replicate US

By Press Association
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (James Manning/PA)
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (James Manning/PA)

Protesters must be met with an “extremely strict response” if they attempt to replicate violent pro-Palestinian demonstrations at US university campuses, according to Penny Mordaunt.

The Commons Leader issued the warning to universities after she condemned the “disgusting” scenes witnessed in the United States, which resulted in the arrest of more than 1,000 protesters.

Nationwide campus demonstrations began in the US last month to protest against Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which followed Hamas launching a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

Students in the UK, including in Leeds, Newcastle and Bristol, have set up tents outside university buildings in protest against the war in Gaza.

Speaking in the Commons, Conservative former minister Sir Michael Ellis asked for a debate on “antisemitism at UK universities”.

Sir Michael told the Commons: “There are reports in today’s press some groups wish to actually replicate American-style protests where we’ve seen rioting and criminal damage.”

He said “terrorist slogans” had been chanted and “Hamas headbands” worn at the US protests, adding: “We don’t want this type of terrorist-supporting delinquency in this country at UK universities.

“And would she agree that the Government and opposition parties must combine to do everything they can to stop such things happening here?”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “(Sir Michael) is right to draw attention to the disgusting scenes that we have seen in some universities in the United States and I think those activities are being met with the appropriate action and I think some universities have taken a very strict stance with regard to that.

“I think, and I hope, all UK universities will be in no doubt about their responsibilities to all that attend their campuses and their facilities but, in particular, those communities that are feeling particularly under attack.

“That is what we expect of them and we hope and expect that they will meet any such notion of similar protests with an extremely strict response.”