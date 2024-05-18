NHS staff must be able to blow whistle, Health Secretary says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS staff must be able to blow whistle, Health Secretary says

By Press Association
A review of the NHS whistleblowing framework is ongoing (PA)
A review of the NHS whistleblowing framework is ongoing (PA)

NHS staff must be able to blow the whistle and the health service must listen and act, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has said.

“It cannot be right that NHS management spends millions of pounds fighting doctors who have concerns over patients’ safety,” she wrote in the Telegraph, referring to an investigation by the newspaper published this week.

“I will never put protecting reputations ahead of protecting patient safety. Every concern should be investigated, and every staff member should be free to raise them without fear of recrimination or damaging their career,” she wrote.

“That is why this government is building an NHS that encourages speaking out, protects whistleblowers, and always puts patient safety first.”

Health secretary Victoria Atkins
Health secretary Victoria Atkins (PA)

Ms Atkins said each of England’s NHS trusts now has a dedicated member of staff known as a freedom to speak up guardian, to listen to and support staff who want to report concerns.

These guardians have already handled more than 100,000 cases and more than eight in 10 staff who spoke out to give feedback said they would feel comfortable doing so again, Ms Atkins said.

She said that a national independent guardian and helpline service had also been set up.

New, standardised background checks have been brought in for NHS board members, to prevent “irresponsible leaders from covering their tracks by jumping between organisations”, she said.

A review of the whistleblowing framework announced last year is ongoing and evidence and next steps will be published in due course, she said.

She added: “I have asked my officials to look closely at these NHS whistleblower cases to identify the common themes and to consider what possible action could be taken to address the issues.

“This is to ensure a positive culture that encourages speaking out within the NHS becomes the norm, not the exception, across England.”

The Health Secretary’s comments come after the Telegraph published an investigation into the NHS’s treatment of doctors who say they were targeted after sounding the alarm.

Professor Phil Banfield, chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) council, wrote in the Telegraph that doctors who raise issues are “often met with hostility and risk losing their careers”.

A doctor from Justice For Doctors, which was set up in 2019 to support medical professionals who feel targeted because of whistleblowing, said on Thursday the group had noticed “a pattern” of doctors who raise concerns being investigated themselves.

Dr Salam Al-Sam told the Patient Safety Conference at the Royal Society of Medicine in London: “They say ‘concerns were raised against you, you are not allowed to practise until we’ve finished our internal investigation’.”