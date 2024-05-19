Former deputy first minister says Holyrood must be ‘less polarised’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former deputy first minister says Holyrood must be ‘less polarised’

By Press Association
Scottish politics needs to be ‘less polarised’ if Holyrood is to meet the challenges of the next 25 years, former deputy first minister Lord Wallace said (Jane Barlow/PA)
Politics in Scotland needs to become less polarised if Holyrood is to meet the challenges of the next 25 years, the veteran who served as the first deputy first minister in the Scottish Parliament has warned.

Lord Wallace was leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats when the first devolved Holyrood elections took place just over 25 years ago.

But he said that if the Parliament is to meet the challenges of the next quarter of a century – such as climate change and the impact of artificial intelligence – changes are needed.

He spoke out in a special address marking Holyrood’s anniversary at the Scottish Liberal Democrat conference in Hamilton.

Former Scottish Lib Dem leader and former Scottish deputy first minister Lord Wallace spoke about the 25th anniversary of devolution (Martin Rickett/PA)

He warned that First Minister John Swinney risked dividing Scots on the issue of independence.

When Mr Swinney announced he was standing to succeed Humza Yousaf as both first minister and SNP leader, he did so under the slogan of “uniting Scotland for independence”.

Lord Wallace said: “I don’t doubt John Swinney’s sincerity when he said he wants to unite Scotland for independence but the reality is that he divides Scotland over independence.”

He complained that the “constitutional issue” of Scotland’s place in the UK had “dominated our politics”.

The veteran Liberal Democrat said: “If Scotland is going to meet the challenges of the next 25 years, challenges of climate change, of an increasingly older population, of worker shortages, of the impact and implications of artificial intelligence, to name but a few, Scotland has to become less polarised and address these issues sensibly with rational debate.”

He contrasted the current state of Scottish politics with the first Holyrood elections, saying in 1999 when voters elected the first MSPs it was “after years of fighting general elections where the constitutional issue was never that far away”.

But he said in that first Scottish Parliament election “it was possible at long last to focus on issues such as education, such as transport, such as housing, such as health”.

Lord Wallace said that was because “we saw the Scottish Parliament not as an end in itself but as a means to the end of serving Scotland’s people and communities better, and not least through addressing people’s priorities”.