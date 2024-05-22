Minister ‘missing in action’ over ongoing colleges pay dispute – Labour

A Scottish Government minister has been accused of being “missing in action” as Labour demanded a Holyrood statement on ending college strikes.

Scottish Labour’s education spokeswoman Pam Duncan-Glancy accused further education minister Graeme Dey of taking “very little” action in the long-running pay dispute which dates back to 2022.

College lecturers walked out on Monday on the first of nine strike days in May and June following previous strike action.

Further education minister Graeme Dey (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It stems from a £5,000 consolidated pay rise over three academic years from September 2022.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland Further Education Lecturers’ Association said recent talks did not resolve the dispute.

In a letter to the further education minister, Ms Duncan-Glancy said Mr Dey must set out how he intends to resolve the dispute between lecturers and employers.

She said: “Scotland’s further education sector is in crisis but the minister responsible has been missing-in-action.

“Scotland’s students and education workers demand action to resolve this dispute – it’s time for Graeme Dey to act.”

Her letter added: “The ongoing uncertainty this is creating in the sector is having a detrimental impact on college staff, students and employers.

“I am sure that you will agree with me that time is of the essence, and that a solution must be found.

“Indeed, I have called on you on numerous occasions to intervene.

“Unfortunately, to date, the Government has done very little to address this ongoing issue, and in fact you have stated repeatedly that you believe it is not for the Government to intervene.

“The sector is at breaking point, and what is needed is action by the Scottish Government.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.