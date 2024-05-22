Sunak ‘excluded deaf community’ as he called election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak ‘excluded deaf community’ as he called election

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak was alone outside 10 Downing Street when he called the General Election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of excluding the deaf community by not having a sign language interpreter with him when he called the General Election.

According to the hearing charity RNID, Downing Street pledged to have British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters on hand for big announcements from spring 2024.

However, there was no interpreter in sight when Mr Sunak made his announcement outside Number 10 on Wednesday afternoon.

The charity wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Where’s the British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter @10DowningStreet?

“Calling a General Election is one of the biggest moves our country can make – deaf people deserve to have that information at the same time as everyone else. This is not good enough!

“Let this be the last time British Sign Language (BSL) users are left behind – we call on all candidates to make this the most accessible General Election ever.”

As part of the Government’s disability action plan, officials said they would “make government publications and communications more accessible”.

This includes a pledge that “Number 10 Downing Street will work to provide in-situ BSL interpretation for all major press conferences and briefings from spring 2024 onwards.”

Michael Quinlan, advocacy manager at RNID, said: “Calling a General Election is one of the biggest moves our country can make.

“It’s totally unacceptable that after months of promises, no British Sign Language interpreter was there for this major national announcement.

“It means that deaf people like me simply don’t have access to this information at the same time as everyone else.

“In February, the Government committed that they would work to provide live in-person BSL interpretation for all major press conferences and briefings from spring 2024.

“We are very much in spring and it is not happening. Deaf BSL users deserve to have that information at the same time as everyone else. This is not good enough.

“Let this be the last time BSL users are left behind. Over the next six weeks we will see campaigning from all parties, and we call on the candidates to ensure their materials are accessible through the use of BSL and captions.”