‘Stop the chaos and vote for change’, says Starmer as election campaign begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Stop the chaos and vote for change’, says Starmer as election campaign begins

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer promised to change the country in his first speech of the General Election. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer promised to change the country in his first speech of the General Election. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to “stop the chaos” in his first speech of the General Election campaign, saying a vote for Labour would be “a vote for stability”.

The Labour leader sought to sketch his party’s pitch to voters with an attack on Conservative stewardship of the country and a focus on his party’s offer of “change”.

Speaking in central London, and indoors in contrast to Rishi Sunak’s rain-drenched speech in Downing Street, Sir Keir said the election was “an opportunity for change”.

He said: “Over the course of the last four years, we have changed the Labour Party, returned it once more to the service of working people.

“All we ask now, humbly, is to do exactly the same for our country and return Britain to the service of working people.”

Labour begins the campaign in a strong position, with a 20-point lead over the Conservatives, but with a stiff challenge after suffering its worst defeat in decades in 2019.

Boundary changes have added to that challenge, with Labour needing a bigger swing than Tony Blair achieved in 1997 if the party is to win a majority.

POLITICS Election
(PA Graphics)

Acknowledging it would feel like a “long campaign”, Sir Keir set out three reasons to vote Labour: “stop the chaos”, “it’s time for change” and his party’s “long-term plan to rebuild Britain”.

He mentioned “change” eight times in his five-minute speech, and repeated “stop the chaos” three times.

After criticising the state of Britain’s public services, rivers and economy, Sir Keir warned that a vote for the Conservatives would mean they felt “entitled to carry on exactly as they are” and “nothing will change”.

In contrast, he said, Labour offered to “turn the page on all that” and “reset both our economy and our politics”.

POLITICS Election
(PA Graphics)

Sir Keir also drew on his experience before becoming an MP, both as director of public prosecutions and as a human rights adviser on policing in Northern Ireland.

He said: “Service of our country is the reason, and the only reason, why I am standing here now, asking for your vote.

“And I believe, with patience, determination and that commitment to service, there is so much pride and potential we can unlock across our country.”