Pilot project aims to help Scots tackle council tax debt

People struggling with council tax debt in parts of Scotland will get extra help through a £200,000 pilot project.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has been given the Scottish Government funding to improve understanding of why some people end up in council tax arrears.

The money is also intended to allow CAS to work with local councils to help reduce and prevent council tax debt.

Citizens Advice Bureaux in Renfrewshire, Clackmannanshire and the Scottish Borders, will use the funding to try out new methods of helping people manage debts.

Housing minister Paul McLennan launched the project (Andrew Milligan/PA)

They will provide targeted support to individuals, and will simplify the referral processes between councils and advice services.

Housing minister Paul McLennan visited Roxburgh and Berwickshire Citizens Advice Bureau to launch the project.

He said: “We know many people are struggling in the cost-of-living crisis and that is why we are targeting resources at those most in need.

“Council tax debt is a significant issue, and one that particularly affects the most vulnerable.

“The three bureaux involved in these pilots have established relationships with their local authorities.

“This funding will help build on those connections to help individuals tackle problem debt and also provide valuable learning on how public sector debt can best be managed.”

Mr McLennan added: “Advice services are critical to Scotland’s communities, supporting people to understand their rights and entitlements, maximising incomes and helping to reduce poverty.

“This year, we will invest more than £12.5 million in a range of advice services providing free income maximisation, welfare and debt advice.”

The funding was welcomed by CAS financial health strategic lead, Myles Fitt, who said council tax debt is the “single, biggest debt issue that clients bring to the CAB service each year”.

He added: “The cost-of-living crisis is only worsening this problem, so we welcome the opportunity this funding provides to make a difference to peoples’ lives and financial well-being.

“Through working in partnership with councils, the three bureaux involved in this pilot will bring their deep insight into the factors and barriers that lie behind council tax debt to develop joint solutions that will help those in arrears now and in the future.”