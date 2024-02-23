First XL bully restrictions come into force in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

First XL bully restrictions come into force in Scotland

By Press Association
If owners do not follow new rules, they could face six months’ imprisonment or a £5,000 fine (Jacob King/PA)
If owners do not follow new rules, they could face six months’ imprisonment or a £5,000 fine (Jacob King/PA)

The first part of restrictions on American XL bully-type dogs has come into force in Scotland.

Minister for victims and community safety Siobhian Brown announced the safeguards for the dogs last month.

As of Friday, it will be illegal to have an XL bully dog in public without a muzzle or lead.

It will also be illegal to breed, sell, abandon or give away an XL bully dog.

Newly elected MSPs arrive at Holyrood
Scottish Government minister for victims and community Safety Siobhian Brown announced the restrictions last month (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government said the definition of an XL bully dog will be the same as the UK Government’s.

Guidelines state the large dogs have “a muscular body and blocky head, suggesting great strength and power for its size”.

The estimated height of the dogs is approximately 51cm at the withers for an adult male and 48cm for an adult female.

If owners do not follow new rules, they could face six months’ imprisonment or a £5,000 fine.

From July 31 2024, owners will require an exemption certificate, or have applied for one to own an XL bully dog.

Ms Brown confirmed the measures first announced by the UK Government would be replicated amid concerns an influx of XL bully dogs were being abandoned in Scotland.

Announcing the restrictions last month, Ms Brown said: “It is vital XL bully dog owners get ready for the first stage of legal safeguards that will come into force on February 23.

“These new rules are intended to prevent risks to public safety and animal welfare, and keep our communities safe.

“The second stage of legal safeguards will provide owners seeking an exemption an appropriate length of time to decide how to prepare for the forthcoming change in the law ahead of the July 31 deadline.

“The vast majority of dog owners are responsible animal lovers and we know owning a dog brings with it important responsibilities.

“I would encourage owners to make themselves aware of the new laws and get ready for them.”