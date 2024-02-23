First XL bully restrictions come into force in Scotland

The first part of restrictions on American XL bully-type dogs has come into force in Scotland.

Minister for victims and community safety Siobhian Brown announced the safeguards for the dogs last month.

As of Friday, it will be illegal to have an XL bully dog in public without a muzzle or lead.

It will also be illegal to breed, sell, abandon or give away an XL bully dog.

Scottish Government minister for victims and community Safety Siobhian Brown announced the restrictions last month (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government said the definition of an XL bully dog will be the same as the UK Government’s.

Guidelines state the large dogs have “a muscular body and blocky head, suggesting great strength and power for its size”.

The estimated height of the dogs is approximately 51cm at the withers for an adult male and 48cm for an adult female.

If owners do not follow new rules, they could face six months’ imprisonment or a £5,000 fine.

From July 31 2024, owners will require an exemption certificate, or have applied for one to own an XL bully dog.

Ms Brown confirmed the measures first announced by the UK Government would be replicated amid concerns an influx of XL bully dogs were being abandoned in Scotland.

Announcing the restrictions last month, Ms Brown said: “It is vital XL bully dog owners get ready for the first stage of legal safeguards that will come into force on February 23.

“These new rules are intended to prevent risks to public safety and animal welfare, and keep our communities safe.

“The second stage of legal safeguards will provide owners seeking an exemption an appropriate length of time to decide how to prepare for the forthcoming change in the law ahead of the July 31 deadline.

“The vast majority of dog owners are responsible animal lovers and we know owning a dog brings with it important responsibilities.

“I would encourage owners to make themselves aware of the new laws and get ready for them.”