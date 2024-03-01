Death of transgender prisoner Tiffany Scott treated as ‘unexplained’ by police

The death of a transgender prisoner in custody is being treated as “unexplained” by police.

Convicted stalker Tiffany Scott, 32, of HMP Grampian, died on Thursday after becoming unwell and being taken to hospital.

Scott was convicted of stalking a 13-year-old girl while known as Andrew Burns in 2013 and had requested to be moved to the female prison estate early last year.

The 32-year-old became ill on Wednesday night and died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary the following day.

Tiffany Scott was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (Jane Barlow/PA)

The death is being treated as “unexplained”, according to police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Wednesday February 28 we were made aware of a 32-year-old woman taking unwell at HMP Grampian.

“She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “Tiffany Scott, 32, of HMP Grampian, has died on February 29.

“With each death in custody, Police Scotland are advised and the matter reported to the procurator fiscal. Fatal accident inquiries are held in due course.”

The revelation that Scott could be moved to the female estate prompted a row around the handling of transgender prisoners last year, when the Scottish Government was urged to make a statement to clarify its position on housing transgender prisoners.

Then justice secretary Keith Brown denied Scott would be moved to the female estate and announced an urgent review into the handling of transgender prisoners, which also included double rapist Isla Bryson.