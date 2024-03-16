Scottish Government makes grant to support education in three African countries

Marginalised people in three African countries are closer to receiving an education thanks to a grant from the Scottish Government.

Women and people needing additional support in Rwanda, Malawi and Zambia will be among those to benefit from the £356,000 grant.

The cash award was made to the Inclusive Education Policy Academy (IEPA), which is part of the World Bank’s Foundational Learning Compact (FLC) programme.

The grant is the Scottish Government’s first participation in a World Bank project and the Government said it is part of its pledge to bring inclusive education to its partner countries.

Kaukab Stewart welcomed the award of the grant (Andrew Milligan/PA)

International development minister Kaukab Stewart said the funding will “help us take a significant step towards providing quality education” for all.

Ms Stewart, who is SNP MSP for Glasgow Kelvin, said: “By providing resources into this transformative initiative, we will empower educators in our Global South partner countries to create environments where every learner can thrive.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact the academy will have on the lives of millions of people across the world, and particularly in our partner countries through our new partnership and funding.

“The support fits with our broader commitment to education programming as we strive towards achieving sustainable development Goals, particularly with increasing access for marginalised groups, which include girls and learners with additional support needs.”

Luis Benveniste, World Bank global director for education, added: “We are thrilled that the FLC is the first World Bank fund to receive support from the Scottish Government.

“Children everywhere will welcome this new ally in the fight to strengthen and improve inclusive access to quality education.

“We look forward to working with our Scottish partners on this critical initiative”.