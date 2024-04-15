Cherie Blair supports campaign to lift one million children out of poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cherie Blair supports campaign to lift one million children out of poverty

By Press Association
A new campaign is calling on politicians to make urgent policy changes to lift one million children from relative poverty in the UK (Ian West/PA)
A new campaign is calling for a “united effort from every corner of society” to pull a million children out of relative poverty in the UK by 2030.

Human rights lawyer Cherie Blair is backing the urgent call, which is supported by various children’s charities.

Government figures published last month showed the number of children living in poverty across the UK had hit a record high.

There were an estimated 4.33 million children in households in relative low income after housing costs in the year to March 2023.

This was up from 4.22 million the previous year and was above the previous high of 4.28 million in the year to March 2020.

The latest figure was the highest since comparable records for the UK began in 2002/03.

The new Blueprint For Change campaign from those behind the Children’s Prosperity Plan is urging policy changes which it said can make a real difference.

These include scrapping the two-child limit which restricts support in Universal Credit and tax credits to two children in a family; abolishing the benefit cap which limits the amount of support a working-age household can receive from the social security system; and reducing the maximum deductions of debts from Universal Credit from 25% to 15%.

Mrs Blair, wife of former Labour prime minister Tony Blair, said: “I am pleased to be a launch supporter of the Children’s Prosperity Plan and their mission, which I think is ambitious yet imperative: to lift one million children in our country out of relative poverty by 2030.

“This goal is not just a number – it represents a million lives changed, a million futures brightened, and a million dreams revived.

“Achieving this requires more than just policy changes, it demands a united effort from every corner of society.

“From government bodies to private sector champions, from local communities to international partners, we must all come together in a grand coalition for our children.

“Mobilising this collective strength, we will ensure that the future of every child is defined not by the circumstances of their birth but by the boundlessness of their potential.”

Former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield, who is also supporting the campaign, said: “We should be ashamed at the levels of child poverty in Britain, one of the wealthiest countries in the world, and at the lack of action to reduce it.”

She said the social security system is “penalising some of the poorest families” and hailed the proposals presented by the campaign as “sensible” ways to “lift many children out of poverty and reverse the recent rise in child poverty”.

She added: “Previous governments have cut child poverty – it can be done, and it should be a top priority for any government.”