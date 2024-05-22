Sue Perkins among stars poking fun at PM’s rain-soaked election announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Sue Perkins among stars poking fun at PM’s rain-soaked election announcement

By Press Association
Presenter Sue Perkins made fun of Rishi Sunak (Jane Barlow/PA)
Presenter Sue Perkins made fun of Rishi Sunak (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celebrities took the opportunity to poke fun at the Prime Minister after he announced a General Election in the pouring rain, with Sue Perkins asking: “Can’t he afford an umbrella?”

Rishi Sunak fired the starting gun for a July 4 election while exposed to the elements outside 10 Downing Street.

Broadcaster and comedian Perkins, who previously presented The Great British Bake Off, was among those who took to social media platform X to share their thoughts.

“Can’t he afford an umbrella?” she posted.

Posting several times about the election announcement, author and journalist Caitlin Moran wrote: “Rishi now having to strip down to his pants and sit in front of the three-bar fire while his mum makes him a cup of Bovril.”

She added: “There’s someone in a room with Rishi right now whose job it is to look at the response on social media and tell him how it’s going. Hi! I hope you have a hipflask!”

Broadcaster Carol Vorderman was more scathing in her assessment.

The former Countdown presenter posted a video of herself on social media and wrote: “Rishi Sunak became the drip in front of No 10 to announce it in the rain.”

Financial journalist and broadcaster Martin Lewis, who founded the website MoneySavingExpert.com, wrote: “Message management… Statement given in pouring rain, and sodden shoulder pads.

“Blairite theme tune being played in the background. Not exactly the glorious sunlit uplands.”

Mr Sunak’s election announcement was accompanied by the sound of Tony Blair’s 1997 general election soundtrack Things Can Only Get Better by pop group D:Ream being played through a loudspeaker.

Armando Iannucci, the Scottish satirist who wrote political sitcom The Thick of It, posted on X: “That music is Heckle Gold.”

Comedian Dara O Briain wrote: “In a few minutes, somebody in Conservative head office will think to check if England are playing in Euro 2024 on July 4th.”

Food writer Nigella Lawson meanwhile opted to quote tweet a post reading: “This is our Four Seasons Total Landscaping.”

The phrase refers to when former US president Donald Trump faced mockery after his campaign held a press conference at a local garden centre in Pennsylvania, having earlier appeared to claim it would be held at a luxury hotel.

Count Binface, a satirical figure who ran for London mayor, posted an image of himself wearing his signature bin costume with the text: “Bindependence Day: Time To Take Out The Trash.”

Meanwhile, presenter Lorraine Kelly quote posted the words of @Number10cat to make her point.

The satirical Larry the Cat account wrote: “I was inside, because it was raining. Only an idiot would have gone out in that…” to which Kelly replied: “Larry – he knows.”