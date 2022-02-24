By the order of the Peaky Blinders, Birmingham City FC returns to its roots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

By the order of the Peaky Blinders, Birmingham City FC returns to its roots

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 6:33 pm
A mural by artist Akse P19, of actor Cillian Murphy, as Peaky Blinders crime boss Tommy Shelby (Jacob King/PA)
Birmingham City Football Club has responded to an order of the Peaky Blinders by reverting to the club’s original name of Small Heath Alliance.

The club has returned to its historic roots to celebrate its unique connection to the hit crime drama, which is set in Small Heath in Birmingham.

The BBC show, which follows the lives of the notorious Shelby family, a gang rising to prominence in post-war Birmingham, is returning for its sixth and final series on Sunday.

The football club’s social media re-brand comes after an order was issued by Peaky Blinders on their Instagram account.

It read: “Birmingham City FC, You’re proud of where you come from, proud to have grown from the cobbled streets of Small Heath, just like the Peaky Blinders.

“So, it’s time to wear that pride like a badge of honour. This Saturday you must return to your roots and become Small Heath Alliance once again. By order of the Peaky Blinders.”

The club replied to the post by simply writing: “Order accepted”.

Birmingham City FC was originally founded in 1875 as Small Health Alliance before the club name was later changed to its current moniker.