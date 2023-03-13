Jill Scott ‘not excited at thought of chasing Usain Bolt for Soccer Aid debut’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jill Scott ‘not excited at thought of chasing Usain Bolt for Soccer Aid debut’

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 12:03 am
Former England footballer Jill Scott (Daniel Hambury/PA)
Former England footballer Jill Scott (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Former England footballer Jill Scott has admitted she is not excited to chase Usain Bolt down the pitch when she makes her Soccer Aid debut later this year.

Scott, 36, who triumphed along with the other Lionesses at last year’s Women’s Euros and won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, will become the first female player to captain the England team for the charity football match at Old Trafford in June.

After retiring from football last August having won 161 caps for England, she hopes to lead her team to claim their first win since 2018 over the World XI FC, who are being captained by Olympic sprinter Bolt.

On whether she feels the pressure to bring home a win after a successful year, Scott told the PA news agency: “I’m sure we’ll want a win. Obviously, we know that it’s a great match in terms of raising money and it is a fun evening.

“I know that everybody, especially the ex-players, you never step on a football pitch and think that you don’t want to win.

“It’s in England at Old Trafford. I’m sure the fans will be behind us as well.”

Her squad will include TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, who returns as England’s designated celebrity goalkeeper, and former professional footballers Karen Carney, Jermain Defoe, Gary Cahill, David James and Jack Wilshere.

Emma Hayes and Vicky McClure will co-manage the team as DJ Joel Corry, rapper Bugzy Malone, singer Tom Grennan, Olympian Sir Mo Farah, comedian Alex Brooker, former footballer and pundit Gary Neville, coach Paul Scholes, commentator Eni Aluko and YouTuber Chunkz also all join the England line-up.

Scott revealed she was a “massive fan” of athletics so she is eager to play alongside Sir Mo as well as her former teammate and friend Carney.

“It’ll be nice to get back in an England shirt with her because it’s probably (been) about six or seven years since we played together,” she said.

“We might be a little bit slower now, well I definitely will be.”

England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
Jill Scott triumphed along with the other Lionesses at last year’s Women’s Euros (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They will face competition from Bolt, former striker Robbie Keane as coach, comedian Lee Mack, Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett and Love Island winner and presenter Kem Cetinay.

Assessing the rival squad, Scott said: “I’m not excited about chasing Usain Bolt if I’m being completely honest.

“And I know Lee Mack takes this very seriously. I’ve seen a few programmes where he’s actually been practising his penalties and stuff like that so they’re going to be competitive.”

However, the former Manchester City and Everton midfielder revealed she was looking forward to getting back on the pitch at Old Trafford after a year of doing “random things” including spending three weeks in the Australian jungle.

“Old Trafford was our first game for the Euros actually so I’ve got some great memories of it”, she added.

“I remember, I didn’t start the game so I got to take in the occasion a little bit more and the fans kicked off our campaign and really helped us win it in the summer so I have some incredible memories.

“It’ll be great to get to Old Trafford and hopefully this time I’ll get to step on the pitch a little bit more, which will be fun.”

Last year, £15 million was raised during the match at London Stadium – where Soccer Aid World XI won 4-1 on penalties.

Soccer Aid raises money for Unicef to help give children all over the world an early start full of play.

Reflecting on why she wanted to be a part of the match this year, Scott said: “I was just looking at the figures raised last year for Unicef, like £15 million, that’s absolutely incredible.

“And I think the fact that going out there and playing football, something that we all love, can help change so many children’s lives and give them the opportunity just to be children really, it’s not like you’re asking for much.

“I love working with children, I think just seeing the smiles on their faces and I think every child should be entitled to that so it does mean a lot for me.”

The charity match is back at Manchester United’s Old Trafford on June 11 and will be broadcast on ITV1, STV and ITVX with Dermot O’Leary on hosting duties.

A family of four can attend the game for just £60 – buy your tickets at socceraid.org.uk/tickets.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Airparks Express has been given permission to extend its new car park at Aberdeen airport.
Aberdeen airport bosses accused of ‘not wanting competition’ as rival car park expansion is…
2
2
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
3
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Mum realised she was dating paedophile after seeing P&J article
4
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘If we fight we can stop it’: Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP…
5
police appeal
Police charge 14 motorists – and seize two vehicles – during Elgin driving crackdown
6
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations
7
The incident occurred near a block of flats on Balnagask Road. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Car fire in Aberdeen being treated as ‘wilful’
8
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Wayne Thomson 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘This is my house’: Intruder kicked down terrified woman’s door and accused her of…

More from Press and Journal

Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland maintain top-four tilt with Watsonians win
Clynelish Distillery's on-site bar in Brora - one of the many Highland distilleries that would be impacted by an alcohol advertising ban (Image: Clynelish Distillery)
Jamie Stone: Alcohol advertising ban would create more problems than it could ever solve
The wintry weather has impacted fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only two games survive cold snap as Montrose Roselea edge Nairn St…
Tesco in Dingwall.
Customer who set off Tesco security alarms threatened to bomb staff's homes
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
Inverness defender Danny Devine takes in the reaction from the fans after sinking Kilmarnock. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Scottish Cup hero Danny Devine relishing another Hampden semi-final
Adam Wilson director of PCL Live credits hard work and determination for his success. Image: FSB
Clear vision is key to success for Aberdeen AV man Adam Wilson
Jane Davidson, left. The Scottish 100m champion
Athletics: Aberdeen's Jane Davidson following in family footsteps with track success
Scotch whisky barrels lined up seaside on the Island of Islay, Scotland UK
Exclusive: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised
Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented