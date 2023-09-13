Spider-Man star Tom Holland tees up for celebrity golf competition

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is putting his swing to the test in a star-studded pro-am golf competition.

The 27-year-old is among a host of famous faces, including former Welsh footballer Gareth Bale and broadcaster Dan Walker, teeing off at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

Holland is joined in his group by his brothers, Sam and Harry, alongside Spanish major champion Jon Rahm.

Tom Holland is all of us when Jon Rahm hits driver 🤯 #BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/jASimu5n2E — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 13, 2023

A clip shared by event organisers showed Holland in awe as Rahm executed a powerful drive during the event.

This year’s competition will also see Harry Potter star Tom Felton, broadcaster Vernon Kay, former footballer Jimmy Bullard and England cricketer Jimmy Anderson put to the test.

The professionals taking part include all 12 members of the European Ryder Cup team and captain Luke Donald.

Donald leads the line-up, which also features Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg, among others.

Tom Holland is taking part in a pro-am competition ahead of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey (Zac Goodwin/PA)

In 2021, Holland won the competition after hitting a drive 310 yards at the course, beating fellow celebrities including One Direction singer Niall Horan.

The British actor is best known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he stars alongside his girlfriend, US actress Zendaya, who plays his classmate and love interest MJ.

Last week, he caught fans’ attention after he commented with sweating emojis when Zendaya shared an image on Instagram of herself wearing a red dress with a plunging V neckline.