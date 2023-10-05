Birmingham get back to winning ways with comfortable victory over Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Birmingham get back to winning ways with comfortable victory over Huddersfield

By Press Association
Siriki Dembele (second left) celebrates scoring for Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Birmingham put a terrible September behind them by starting October with a commanding 4-1 victory over Huddersfield.

After a positive start to the season, John Eustace’s men collected just two of 15 points last month, scoring only two goals and losing three times.

However, they were never in danger against the Terriers and produced a convincing display thanks to a double from Siriki Dembele and further goals from Koji Miyoshi and Jordan James.

Blues offered a statement of intent after just 30 seconds when Krystian Bielik swung a 20-yard shot wide of the upright.

The hosts did not have to wait long for a breakthrough and it was handed to them by Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

The impressive Ivan Sunjic rolled a third-minute pass into Dembele’s feet and the winger moved infield and sent a well-struck drive straight at Nicholls, who could only parry the ball into the corner of his net.

Blues goalkeeper John Ruddy did better with a dipping long-ranger from Delano Burgzorg three minutes later, which he tipped over the crossbar.

The hosts’ lead was doubled in the 23rd minute. Dembele escaped Ben Jackson down the left and his low cross reached Cody Drameh on the opposite side.

The Leeds loanee curled an inviting pass to the back post where Miyoshi slid in and directed the ball into the roof of the net.

Town’s Ben Wiles tested Ruddy from just outside the area shortly afterwards, but Juninho Bacuna should have made it 3-0 on the half-hour but could only lift Jay Stansfield’s right-wing centre into Nicholls’ grateful arms.

Huddersfield boss Darren Moore made three changes at the break and urged his team to press further up the pitch and to an extent it worked, with the home team’s attacks more limited.

They did, however, start to open up the visitors as the second period wore on and just before the hour Manny Longelo released Dembele down the left and he worked his way into the penalty area to find Miyoshi, whose low shot was hacked away to safety by Tom Lees.

The third goal came in the 64th minute when Bacuna instigated an attack with a cutting pass that put Miyoshi running at the last defender. The Japan international squared for Dembele as he steamed up in support and curled a first-time shot low to Nicholls’ left.

The Terriers responded well as Tom Edwards hooked over from close range, Jack Rodoni’s drive was deflected wide and Josh Koroma just failed to add a meaningful touch to Matty Pearson’s knock-down.

Michal Helik grabbed a consolation two minutes into added time when he rammed home Sorba Thomas’s left-wing cross from close in.

Birmingham would have the last word, though, when James lashed in a piledriver from 25 yards in the fifth minute of stoppage time to restore the three-goal advantage.