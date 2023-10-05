Neill Collins impressed by Barnsley’s display at Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins impressed by Barnsley’s display at Cambridge

By Press Association
Neill Collins’ side won on the road yet again (Dave Howarth/PA)
Neill Collins was delighted with Barnsley’s all-round display as they won 4-0 at Cambridge.

Collins’ side have dropped only two points from their five away trips in League One, in contrast to four defeats at Oakwell.

Nicky Cadden opened the scoring early on before Mael de Gevigney unwittingly scored the first goal of his professional career when a defensive header rebounded off the Frenchman and beyond Will Mannion.

Max Watters put the result beyond doubt, moments after Cambridge were denied a penalty which might have shifted the momentum, and Jon Russell’s fine strike sealed an emphatic Barnsley win late on.

“I think particularly the first-half performance was as good as we’ve been, in all aspects of the game,” Collins said.

“We created some really good opportunities, got a couple of goals and had to defend as well. Cambridge have got some really good physical attributes to put us under pressure on set-pieces.

“All in all, a good team performance where we showed a willingness to defend our box but also a lot of quality in possession.

“I’m sure every changing room up and down the country say a lot of the same things. Ultimately one team’s maybe going to come out on top trying to do similar things, but I thought the players implemented it with a bit of quality as well. It was a good, positive attitude against the ball, but then quality on the ball as well.

“Our form at home will improve but I think it says a lot about the mentality of the team to come somewhere like this and play like that.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner was at a loss to explain how his team had come out on the wrong end of such a comprehensive scoreline.

“I actually can’t believe the score was 4-0 tonight,” said Bonner.

“All goals are preventable goals really and we’ve had enough chances to score.

“We’ve lost some games by big scorelines a few times but that was a fairly even game where both teams have created similar number of chances. We’ve created lots of them and to come out not scoring, and then conceding some of the ones we’ve had is actually quite tough to take.

“They’re a really good side and they showed their quality in the attacking parts of the pitch, the wide players crossing delivery, it’s just top, top quality and we couldn’t find those moments ourselves.

“In many respects we’ve got ourselves to blame for not being at the intensity we needed at the start, not taking the moments that we got, and giving away a couple of poor goals that have made the game impossible for us to turn around.”