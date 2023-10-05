Jordan Gibson snatches Carlisle a last-gasp point against Peterborough By Press Association October 5 2023, 12.26pm Share Jordan Gibson snatches Carlisle a last-gasp point against Peterborough Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6210873/jordan-gibson-snatches-carlisle-a-last-gasp-point-against-peterborough-2/ Copy Link Jordan Gibson earned Carlisle a point (Will Matthews/PA) Jordan Gibson scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to snatch Carlisle a point in a 1-1 draw against Peterborough. Ronnie Edwards opened the scoring 16 minutes from time and the win looked like going back to Cambridgeshire. That was before Gibson’s long-range effort deflected past Nicholas Bilokapic to steal a point for the hosts. Within the first two minutes, Jonson Clarke-Harris blazed over from 12 yards as Posh made early inroads. Clarke-Harris came closer with a whipped effort midway through the half, forcing goalkeeper Tomas Holy to palm away. Ephron Mason-Clark called Holy back into action shortly afterwards with a low shot which the keeper tipped onto the foot of a post. Gibson woke up the Brunton Park faithful with a rasping effort which was expertly blocked by Harrison Burrows. Edwards broke the deadlock when he powered a header home from an inviting Joel Randall free-kick. But Carlisle battled and found a late equaliser when Gibson’s effort found the net at the death.