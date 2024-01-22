The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal earned a crushing 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace to keep the pressure on in the title race, while Ivan Toney made his return to Premier League action.

The Women’s Super League returned after the winter break, while Rory McIlroy completed the best weekend comeback of his career to win a record fourth Dubai Desert Classic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Ivan Toney scored on his return to action following his gambling ban (John Walton/PA)

Rory McIlroy won a record fourth Dubai Desert Classic (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Oli McBurnie scored a stoppage-time penalty to earn a 2-2 draw with West Ham(Nick Potts/PA)

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez both scored twice in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Luke Littler won the Bahrain Masters (BIC via PA Wire)

Lauren James hit a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Women’s Super League (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jude Bellingham scored and assisted in Real Madrid’s comeback win over Almeria (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Natasha Jonas earned a split decision victory over Mikaela Mayer (Peter Byrne/PA)

Maro Itoje scored two tries as Saracens beat Lyon 39-24 (Adam Davy/PA)

Novak Djokovic cruised into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 6-0 6-0 6-3 win over Adrian Mannarino (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Linda Noskova dumped Iga Swiatek out of the Australian Open (Louise Delmotte/AP)