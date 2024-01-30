I won’t quit – Andy Murray vows to carry on playing despite another early exit

Andy Murray has no immediate plans to call time on his career and vowed: “I won’t quit.”

The two-time Wimbledon winner, 36, was dumped out of the first round in both the Brisbane International and Australian Open and remains winless in 2024 following his third defeat of the new year.

Murray let slip a one-set lead against Benoit Paire to lose 6-2 6-7 3-6 in his opening match of the Open Sud de France and has not won a competitive match since his victory over Yannick Hanfmann in Basel in October 2023.

Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour. I’m in a terrible moment right now I’ll give you that. Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people and my mind works differently. I won’t quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the… https://t.co/nF0var6IfL — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 30, 2024

After the match, some questioned whether it was time for Murray to bring his playing career to a close, but the Scot has pledged to keep on fighting.

Murray responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by saying: “Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour. I’m in a terrible moment right now I’ll give you that.

“Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people and my mind works differently.

“I won’t quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of.”