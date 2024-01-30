Dion Pereira hits late leveller as Dagenham deny Solihull victory

Dion Pereira hit a fine late equaliser as Dagenham came from behind to earn a share of the spoils at Vanarama National League rivals Solihull.

The hosts had looked on course for victory after Josh Kelly’s second-half penalty but had to settle for a 1-1 draw after Pereira’s solo strike.

With little to separate the sides it was Solihull who took the lead from the spot, Kelly dusting himself off having won the penalty to send Elliot Justham the wrong way.

The Daggers, though, would leave Damson Park with a point as Pereira cut in from the right and curled home.