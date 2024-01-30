Ange Postecoglou feels Liverpool and Man City will not fall away in coming years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou feels Liverpool and Man City will not fall away in coming years

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou does not envisage Liverpool and Manchester City falling away any time soon (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ange Postecoglou does not envisage Liverpool and Manchester City falling away any time soon (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou does not predict Liverpool or Manchester City falling away in the coming years irrespective of who manages both clubs.

City have won five of the last six Premier League titles with current leaders Liverpool breaking the monopoly in 2020, but Jurgen Klopp will depart Anfield at the end of the campaign.

Klopp will leave after nine seasons in England and Pep Guardiola will match that tally next term.

Postecoglou has repeatedly expressed his desire for Spurs to regularly compete with the best clubs in England, but knows they must improve and not rely on others to dip in order for that to happen.

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool after nine seasons in charge at the end of the campaign (Peter Byrne/PA)

“If that’s your only hope, waiting for the top ones to slip? I just don’t think you get there. I really don’t,” he said ahead of Brentford’s visit on Wednesday.

“I’d rather them be at their best and we match them, get up to their level and exceed it. Rather than hope they slip up. I just don’t think that’s a strategy. It is more of a wish.

“We got a real good indicator the other night and to be fair to the lads we hung in there, fought hard but we were playing against probably the best side in the world at the moment and there was a difference between us, for sure.

“If we’re hoping they will come back to us, rather than us try to get to them, you’re chasing a lost cause.

Manchester City won 1-0 in their FA Cup tie at Tottenham last week
Manchester City won 1-0 in their FA Cup tie at Tottenham last week (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I just don’t see them coming back to the field. Even with Jurgen going, I still think there is a really strong squad there, a really strong mentality.

“I’ll be very surprised if whoever takes over doesn’t continue to build on that.

“I always think with those kind of things, it’s up to the challengers to change the status quo. That can only happen if you have that sort of desire and will to challenge that and not be afraid of falling short, because ultimately if you don’t, they’re just going to keep winning.”

What may help Tottenham’s cause is the growing revenue streams at the club after they were placed eighth in last week’s Deloitte Football Money League.

It makes Spurs the richest club in London with a revenue of £549.2million in the 2022-23 season.

But Postecoglou insisted: “It helps and it’s a credit to the club we got ourselves in that position, but that’s not what clubs are measured by. They’re measured by other things.”

The Australian was also guarded on whether this quiet January transfer window is a sign of things to come.

He added: “Hard to say if this is the New World. Obviously there’s financial parameters dictating how these windows work.

Radu Dragusin
Radu Dragusin arrived at Spurs early in the January transfer window (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Maybe the way clubs are working is sort of changing. I think there are more strategic decisions and less not panic buys, but desperation just to bring anybody in, or just buy someone.

“I think clubs are being a little bit more strategic now in these moves. I also think there’s very little secrets out there.

“If you went through all the Premier League clubs and snatched their list of 18-21 targets, I don’t think there would be a lot of difference between them all.

“Everyone’s a little bit more cagey and strategic. Will it last? Maybe. I don’t know, but that’s certainly the indication I get at the moment.”