Barry Robson sacked as Aberdeen manager

Barry Robson has been sacked as manager of Aberdeen, with the team eighth in the Scottish Premiership table.

The 45-year-old has departed along with his assistant Steve Agnew following the 1-1 draw with Dundee at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

He led the club to a third-placed finish last season and qualification for the Europa Conference League but managed only one win in his last five league games in charge.

The club said in a statement that results and performances this season had “been well below the expectations set”.

“Although it has been a difficult call, the board felt the change was necessary and in the best interests of Aberdeen FC,” chairman Dave Cormack told the club website.

“Barry earned the right to be Aberdeen manager and knew the high level of expectation we had when he took the role.

“We gave Barry as much time and support as we possibly could in the hope, and expectation, he could return us to the league form we witnessed in the spring of last year.

“There is a talented squad of players at the club which makes our current league position unacceptable.

“With 17 games left in the league and still in the Scottish Cup, this change is necessary to help us refocus on our ambitions for the rest of the season.”

Cormack said first team coach Peter Leven would take training on an interim basis.