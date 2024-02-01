Celtic set to wrap up loan for Norwich striker Adam Idah before window closes

Celtic are set to wrap up the loan signing of Norwich striker Adam Idah as the transfer deadline approaches.

The 22-year-old arrived in Glasgow on Wednesday to complete a move to the Hoops until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international has scored 17 goals since graduating from the Canaries academy, with seven of them coming this season.

Could Cyriel Dessers be on the move? (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is also keen to add a left-back as Greg Taylor is out injured, with 31-year-old Paris St Germain player Layvin Kurzawa mooted as a possibility.

Midfielder David Turnbull, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been linked with a £2million move to Cardiff, while Gustaf Lagerbielke’s proposed loan move to Italian side Lecce could be scuppered amid reports of further injury concerns over his fellow centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

There could be big news at Rangers amid reports from Italy that Hellas Verona are set to launch a bid to sign striker Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers are expected to complete the signing of 20-year-old Colombian winger Oscar Cortes on loan from Lens with an option to buy after he arrived in Glasgow.

However, the Ibrox club look to have been thwarted in their bid to land Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense. The Gers hoped to recruit the 20-year-old immediately, but he is currently on loan with APOEL Nicosia and the Cypriot club are reportedly intent on keeping him until the end of the campaign.

Motherwell are still looking for at least one further addition after signing 22-year-old Welsh forward Jack Vale on loan from Blackburn on Wednesday, and assistant manager Stephen Frail gave fans fresh hope there might be a loan return for Groningen striker Kevin Van Veen.

Kevin Van Veen netted 29 goals for Motherwell last season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I’m not sure anything’s out the water,” Frail said on Thursday morning. “That could be one of those last-minute things.

“There will be one or two people that the manager and recruitment team are looking to bring in. Any developments will maybe be last minute or later in the day.”

Aberdeen are said to have had a bid rejected in an effort to re-sign Mattie Pollock on loan from Watford, a day after Barry Robson was sacked as manager.

Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months, but the Jambos go into the final day of the window without any notable approaches having been made for their top scorer.

The Edinburgh club have already bolstered their squad with the loan additions of Dexter Lembikisa and Scott Fraser, but it looks unlikely that they will secure Yan Dhanda before the deadline after the Ross County playmaker agreed a pre-contract to move to Tynecastle in the summer.

Staggies boss Derek Adams said on Tuesday he expects the 25-year-old to remain in Dingwall for the rest of the season, while he hopes to add at least one or possibly two new players.

Lawrence Shankland is Scotland’s top goalscorer this season (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Johnstone are reportedly hoping to land 25-year-old striker Adama Sidibeh from English non-league side Warrington Rylands.

Livingston boss David Martindale hopes to sign a new centre-back as well as Inverness midfielder David Carson, while Hibernian are another club in the market for a central defender.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes said on Wednesday “we may still look to add one if we can”, while his St Mirren counterpart Stephen Robinson is happy with the make-up of his squad and was not planning for much deadline-day business.