Cancer affects everyone – Carl Rushworth proud to help raise awareness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cancer affects everyone – Carl Rushworth proud to help raise awareness

By Press Association
Swansea goalkeeper Carl Rushworth lost two of his grandparents to cancer (David Davies/PA)
Swansea goalkeeper Carl Rushworth lost two of his grandparents to cancer (David Davies/PA)

Carl Rushworth says it will be a proud moment to wear the names of grandparents Francis and Isobelle on his warm-up T-shirt as Swansea raise cancer awareness on Saturday.

Rushworth, the on-loan Brighton goalkeeper who was part of England’s Under-21 European Championship-winning squad last summer, lost two of his grandparents to cancer and Plymouth’s visit to South Wales carries special significance for the 22-year-old.

Swansea have joined with the charity Maggie’s for a ‘Tackling Cancer Together’ campaign and players will warm up ahead of the Sky Bet Championship clash with names of family and friends impacted by cancer printed on their shirts.

The English Football League has approved Swansea wearing the Maggie’s logo on the playing shirt as a one-off, while supporters have shared stories of a disease that now sees one in every two people diagnosed with it at some stage of their lives.

“Everybody knows somebody who’s been affected by cancer or someone who has sadly passed away because of it,” Rushworth told the PA news agency.

“Wearing the shirts and having names of loved ones on the back of them is massive for the players, and also for the fans in bringing the community together.

“It shows we’re all in the same boat and cancer affects everyone. I’ve seen fans telling their stories on social media and the Plymouth game will touch the hearts of the lads.”

Rushworth’s own story is a common tale of loss and tears that devastates families: his grandmother Isobelle died when he was a few months old, his grandfather Francis when he was 12.

England U21 Squad Announcement and Media Day – St. George’s Park
On-loan Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has ambitions to progress from Under-21 level to senior duty with England (Simon Marper/PA)

“I was really close to my grandad, he was always around the house treating me and my sister when my mum and dad probably didn’t want him to,” said Rushworth.

“He was more into rugby but he was always there at the park when I was diving around the place. He probably pushed me into being a goalkeeper.

“He was a massive part in my upbringing and I was in shock really when he died. As I was growing up it hit me more that he wasn’t there.”

Rushworth has arguably been Swansea’s player of the season after previous loan spells away from the Seagulls at Worthing, Walsall and Lincoln.

Released by Huddersfield at the age of 15 – “it was tough because I felt like I was going to get a new contract and I was confused by that rejection” – Rushworth rebuilt his career at hometown club Halifax before joining Brighton in 2019.

He has since played over 100 games in the EFL, made his U21 international debut and kicked on again at Swansea while working alongside former England and Wales goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson.

“Every time I’ve been with England it’s been a pleasure, to be around the quality of players there,” said Rushworth.

“I want to see where I’m at, realising that’s Premier League quality or Championship quality and where do I fit in.

“If I do well I can hopefully be in the conversation with England in a few years’ time.

“The peak of any career is to play at international level and it would be foolish if I wasn’t aiming for that. That’s my dream, to play in the Premier League and for England as well.”