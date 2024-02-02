Ange Postecoglou jokes Tottenham missed out on Lewis Hamilton signing

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admitted he was left disappointed with one failed move on transfer deadline day – missing out on Lewis Hamilton!

Spurs were one of the most active clubs in the winter window, signing Radu Dragusin during the first half of January in a deal that could rise to £25million and bringing in Timo Werner on loan.

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules contributed towards a largely drama-free deadline day, which was overshadowed by news that seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton would join Ferrari from 2025.

There was one deadline day move Ange wasn't too happy about… 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/2x33L50co8 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 2, 2024

It allowed Postecoglou the chance to have some fun at the start of his press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Everton.

“Probably the only disappointing one was yesterday I thought there was a really good opportunity for us but the club just didn’t feel it was the right move for us so disappointed with that,” Postecoglou explained.

“But he ended up at Ferrari so we just have to cop it… look at you all! You were ready to type away.

“I was going to pause just to let his (press officer’s) phone blow up, but it was a good one, mate, a good one.

“You had a flat day so I’m trying to spark you.”

When Postecoglou did reflect on Spurs’ business over the past month, he deemed it a job well done, especially with Dragusin and Werner signing early enough to feature in matches with Manchester United, Manchester City and Brentford.

Spurs made Radu Dragusin the most expensive Premier League signing of the January window (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham also sent young prospects Ash Phillips and Alfie Devine to Plymouth, while Alejo Veliz completed a loan switch to Sevilla on deadline day.

Postecoglou added: “From our perspective we had some clear objectives. One was we had a real gap at centre-back, especially after letting Davinson Sanchez go, and getting Radu in early was great and getting Timo in early was also excellent for us.

“With the absences from injury we’ve had and particularly having (Son Heung-min) away (with South Korea at the Asian Cup), the beauty of getting them in early is they’ve already made a contribution.

“If you leave it until the last day it still takes guys time to settle, but they’ve both settled in really well.

“Even in terms of outgoings, we got some good loans. Alejo was developing well with us but great for him to get some game-time in a good league at a good club. Ashley Phillips, Alfie Devine too.”

Ange Postecoglou enjoyed a successful transfer window (Nick Potts/PA)

Spurs were able to move towards one important deal on Thursday after they convinced Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall to join the club over Barcelona, the PA news agency understands.

Bergvall had been set to sign for Barca, but the 18-year-old has now agreed to put pen to paper on a long-term deal at Tottenham with the transfer set to be finalised in the coming days.

Postecoglou would not be drawn on the midfielder, although did admit Spurs’ academy is an area where they must improve.

“I think we’ve got a lot of work to do in our academy and (academy director) Simon Davies is certainly one that is putting a lot of emphasis and priority there,” he said.

“I don’t think we have the production line other top clubs have, certainly not. Even currently that’s why we’re investing in some younger players, even for the first team. For us as a football club that’s definitely the way forward.”